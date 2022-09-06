Ministry to Start Distribution of Wage Subsidy to Indonesian Workers

"We hope this week (the wage subsidy) can be distributed from Himbara (Association of State-Owned Banks) banks to the recipients' banks," Fauziyah said at a press conference held at the ministry’s office here on Tuesday.
The ministry expects the subsidy to be distributed to recipients included in the first disbursal phase by Friday (September 9, 2022) at the latest, she added.
The minister explained that according to BPJS Ketenagakerjaan, 16,198,731 workers are eligible for the wage subsidy, and the agency will submit the recipient data in phases.
The ministry will verify the data to ensure that the recipients of other benefits and those who are not eligible for the assistance are not included as wage subsidy recipients, she said.
BPJS Ketenagakerjaan handed over data of 5,099,915 eligible recipient candidates to the ministry on Tuesday, Fauziyah informed adding that she will ensure prompt verification of the data.
To expedite the wage subsidy distribution, the ministry is collaborating with state-owned banks included in Himbara and national postal company PT Pos Indonesia, she said.
"This year, to expedite the (wage subsidy) distribution, apart from distribution through Himbara banks, we will also distribute the subsidy through PT Pos Indonesia," the minister informed.
She said that residents are required to fulfill several criteria in order to be eligible for the assistance. They must be Indonesian nationals and have a personal identity number (NIK), have an active status on BPJS Ketenagakerjaan, and receive up to Rp3.5 million in monthly wages or equal to the minimum wage in their respective regions.
The wage subsidy will be distributed to eligible recipients nationwide, with the exception of military and police officers, as well as state apparatus, she added.