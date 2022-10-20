Jokowi Expects Tanjung Ular Port to Boost Tin, CPO Trade

"It has been 99-percent completed," the president stated at the feeder port, Bangka Belitung Islands Province, on Thursday.
Jokowi expressed optimism that the port would enhance the competitiveness of the commodity produced in West Bangka District, as the facility will reduce logistics costs.
The feeder port will temporarily be managed by the Transportation Ministry. Later, the management will be transferred to the local government.
The president noted that the ministry would fully hand over the management of the port if the local government was ready to run the facility.
"In the start, the management will be conducted by the Transportation Ministry, and the local government will assist it (the management). When it is deemed ready, the ministry will step down and the local government will take over,” he noted.
The head of state deems such practice as being good to be implemented in ports across Indonesia, especially feeder ports.
During the visit, Jokowi was accompanied by Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Acting Governor of Bangka Belitung Islands Ridwan Djamaluddin, and Head of West Bangka District Sukirman.
"We must involve first in it (the management of the port), so it is (ensured that the port is) managed properly," the transportation minister added.
Tanjung Ular Port has a pier, with an area spanning 80x10 meters. All construction work at the port is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 to improve goods and logistics connectivity in the region. The facility can accommodate ships of up to 1500 Gross Tons (GT).
Prior to reviewing the establishment of the port, Jokowi and his entourage visited the state-run tin mining company PT Timah Tbk’s smelter construction in Central Bangka District, Bangka Belitung Islands Province, and Muntok Market in West Bangka District, Bangka Belitung Islands Province.