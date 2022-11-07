Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: The National Labour Force Survey (Sakernas) reports number of Indonesia's labour force in August 2022 was 143.72 million people, an increase of 3.57 million compared to August 2021.Compared to August 2021, the number of employed people has increased by 4.25 million people, to 135.30 million people."Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishery experienced the highest increase in employment (1.57 million people). Only Employment in Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management, and Remediation Activities declined by 0.05 million people," the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) said in a media release on Monday.The formal sector employed 55.06 million people (40.69 percent), an increase of 0.14 percentage points compared to August 2021.Underemployment and voluntary part-time employment rates were both lower in August 2022 than in August 2021, falling by 2.39 percentage points and 1.77 percentage points, respectively."The August 2022 unemployment rate was 5.86 percent, a decrease by 0.63 percentage points from the August 2021 rate," the BPS stated.There were 4.15 million people (or 1.98 percent) of the working-age population who were affected by the COVID-19, with 0.24 million people being unemployed, 0.32 million people being exited from the labour force, 0.11 million people being temporarily absent from work, and 3.48 million people had working hours reduced.