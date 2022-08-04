English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Pacific is expected to grow by 4.7% this year. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Pacific is expected to grow by 4.7% this year. (Photo: medcom.id)

Revival in Tourism Expected to Boost Pacific Region's Economic Growth: ADB

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 August 2022 14:43
Manila: A revival in tourism is expected to boost economic growth in the Pacific in 2022 and 2023, but the COVID-19 pandemic, rising commodity prices, and climate change continue to pose risks, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB)
 
After an average economic contraction of 0.6% in 2021, ADB’s Pacific Economic Monitor (PEM), released today, says the Pacific is expected to grow by 4.7% this year and 5.4% next year. 
 
The turnaround reflects rising visitor arrivals in the tourism-dependent economies of the Cook Islands, Fiji, and Palau, as well as expectations for Papua New Guinea’s minerals sector to benefit from the higher international commodity prices being driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


But the PEM says the Russia–Ukraine war also poses a risk to the subregion through rising import and transport costs, accelerating inflation, and increasing trade and fiscal deficits across the Pacific. 
 
Other risks to the Pacific’s recovery include community transmission of COVID-19 and some challenges in vaccine rollouts, as well as the region’s vulnerability to climate change and disasters.
 
"This outlook for the Pacific is welcome after more than 2 years of negative growth caused by COVID-19, but significant risks to this recovery remain," said ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez in a media release on Thursday.
 
"It is vital that development partners, stakeholders, and policy makers work closely together to ensure the continued recovery," Gutierrez added.
 
The latest PEM forecast represents an improvement on that seen in the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2022 released in April, which projected the Pacific’s economic growth to be 3.9% in 2022.
 
The PEM identifies Pacific economies as among the most vulnerable in the world to climate change and disasters, and that the impact of these shocks—compounded by the fallout from COVID-19 and commodity price spikes—has been sizable. 
 
Ensuring sustainable growth will hinge on investing in climate and disaster resilience, the cost of which can exceed the governments’ own resources. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ASEAN Plus Three Encouraged to Boost Food, Energy Security in Region

ASEAN Plus Three Encouraged to Boost Food, Energy Security in Region

English
asean
Ministry Supports Development Projects for West Papua's Manokwari

Ministry Supports Development Projects for West Papua's Manokwari

English
west papua province
Japan, Cambodia Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Japan, Cambodia Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

English
japan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jadwal Pertandingan dan <i>Link Live Streaming</i> Liga 1 Malam Ini: Bali United vs RANS Nusantara
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan dan Link Live Streaming Liga 1 Malam Ini: Bali United vs RANS Nusantara

Kemendikbudristek: Lulusan Politeknik Sudah Ditunggu Sebelum Lulus oleh Industri
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek: Lulusan Politeknik Sudah Ditunggu Sebelum Lulus oleh Industri

Terkepung Api, 1 Keluarga di Medan Tewas Terbakar
Nasional

Terkepung Api, 1 Keluarga di Medan Tewas Terbakar

Agung Hapsah Gagal? Judul sama <i>Viewers</i> Kok Beda
Hiburan

Agung Hapsah Gagal? Judul sama Viewers Kok Beda

Memakmurkan Kelapa Sawit Indonesia
Ekonomi

Memakmurkan Kelapa Sawit Indonesia

Muncul Grup Ransomware Baru, Luna
Teknologi

Muncul Grup Ransomware Baru, Luna

Kritik Pelosi pada Xi Jinping, Tegaskan Posisinya Dukung Taiwan
Internasional

Kritik Pelosi pada Xi Jinping, Tegaskan Posisinya Dukung Taiwan

Rifat Sungkar Turun Di Ajang Reli dengan Mobil Keluarga
Otomotif

Rifat Sungkar Turun Di Ajang Reli dengan Mobil Keluarga

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!