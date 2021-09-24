English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Urged to Consider Extending Palm Oil Moratorium

English indonesian government president joko widodo palm oil
Antara • 24 September 2021 19:30
Jakarta: The Indonesian government should consider extending the palm oil moratorium policy to address problems regarding management of the commodity, Director of Strengthening Palm Oil Sustainability in Indonesia (SPOS Indonesia) Program Irfan Bakhtiar stated.
 
"We still need an extension to the moratorium. If it is not extended, then the nation and farmers will be the ones experiencing losses," Bakhtiar noted in a press statement here on Friday.
 
The program director pointed to several persistent problems surrounding palm oil plantations in the forest area.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


As an example, Bakhtiar cited that out of the 3.4 million hectares of palm oil in the forest region, records made public showed that only 600 thousand hectares of corporation plantations were issued for release.
 
To this date, no action was taken against any violation that occurred, he added.
 
Moreover, information was yet lacking on the number of people's palm oil plantations identified in the forest area.
 
"The resolution step through the agrarian reform was also not yet conducted. Data recording of palm oil plantations, primarily the people's plantations, was not yet well-consolidated among government institutions," Bakhtiar noted.
 
From the production standpoint, efforts to boost productivity were still far from ideal since new palm oil cultivations that had been realized were less than 63 thousand hectares, he noted.
 
President Instruction (Inpres) No. 8 of 2018 on the Delay and Evaluation of Palm Oil Licensing, known as the palm oil moratorium, was signed by President Joko Widodo on September 19, 2018.
 
After the Inpres ended on September 19, 2021, the government has not yet decided whether to discontinue or to extend the moratorium.
 
Chairman of Indonesia's Palm Oil Forum Association (POPSI) Pahala Sibuea supports the extension of the palm oil moratorium since it was deemed beneficial to improve partnership with palm oil farmers.
 
Sibuea pointed out that the moratorium increased the income of palm oil farmers because ever since the moratorium was implemented, supply and demand became balanced that helped to control the high prices.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Eximbank Provides Rp50 Billion for Sarinah to Support Indonesian MSMEs

Indonesia Eximbank Provides Rp50 Billion for Sarinah to Support Indonesian MSMEs

English
trade
Indonesian Ambassadors Urged to Promote Bali Tourism

Indonesian Ambassadors Urged to Promote Bali Tourism

English
tourism
No Covid-19 Cases Detected in 610 Reopened Schools: Jakarta Education Office

No Covid-19 Cases Detected in 610 Reopened Schools: Jakarta Education Office

English
jakarta province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Penjemputan Paksa Azis Syamsuddin Dijamin Sesuai Aturan
Nasional

Penjemputan Paksa Azis Syamsuddin Dijamin Sesuai Aturan

Persija Raih Kemenangan Pertama di Liga 1 Musim Ini
Olahraga

Persija Raih Kemenangan Pertama di Liga 1 Musim Ini

Duh, Korban Penipuan Modus Jadi PNS Anak Nia Daniaty Gurunya Sendiri
Hiburan

Duh, Korban Penipuan Modus Jadi PNS Anak Nia Daniaty Gurunya Sendiri

Ditagih Utang BLBI Rp904,47 Miliar, Suyanto Gondokusumo Minta Bukti
Ekonomi

Ditagih Utang BLBI Rp904,47 Miliar, Suyanto Gondokusumo Minta Bukti

Honda Persiapkan Mobil Baru, Mobilio Baru?
Otomotif

Honda Persiapkan Mobil Baru, Mobilio Baru?

Kemendikbudristek Luruskan Miskonsepsi Data Klaster di Sekolah
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Luruskan Miskonsepsi Data Klaster di Sekolah

Realme Capai Peringkat 6 Dunia dalam 3 Tahun
Teknologi

Realme Capai Peringkat 6 Dunia dalam 3 Tahun

2 Juta Vaksin Sinovac Bantuan Tiongkok Tiba di Indonesia
Internasional

2 Juta Vaksin Sinovac Bantuan Tiongkok Tiba di Indonesia

3 Tips Investasi Properti agar Tak Rugi
Properti

3 Tips Investasi Properti agar Tak Rugi

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!