English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The deputy minister projects high realisation of stimulus in the healthcare field.
The deputy minister projects high realisation of stimulus in the healthcare field.

Govt Optimistic of 95% National Economic Recovery Stimulus Absorption by Year-End

English economic growth covid-19 finance
Antara • 22 November 2021 18:50
Jakarta: Deputy Financehttps://www.medcom.id/tag/15918/finance Minister Suahasil Nazara is optimistic of a 95-percent absorption of the National Economic Recovery (PEN) stimulus achieved by year-end as the authority recorded rapid progress in the realisation of stimulus until November 2021.
 
"Since the government launched the PEN programme in 2020, we observed that the stimulus realisation has reached 67 percent from the total Rp744.77 trillion (around US$52.1 billion) budget limit by November 19, 2021," Nazara stated during the Economic Outlook event held online here on Monday.
 
The deputy minister projects high realisation of stimulus in the healthcare field, as incomplete stimulus claims of several hospitals were expected to conclude by year-end.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


COVID-19 handling costs covered by the national government significantly increased during the COVID-19 Delta variant infection wave in mid-year that overwhelmed the Indonesian healthcare system, and the total spending during the period was apparent from the final report released at the year-end, Nazara remarked.
 
Nazara opined that the budget for social protection would reach the designated target of Rp135.35 trillion (around US$9.47 billion), as the cost would increase after new payments made in November and December 2021 were included in the calculation.
 
Meanwhile, the PEN programme stimulus for MSMEs and corporations would reach 90 percent from the Rp81.83 billion (around US$5.72 billion) budget target, as several claims for interest subsidy of the people's business credit had yet to be completed, Nazara stated.
 
Budget absorption for priority programmes of various ministries would see an increasing trend in the last three months of 2021, thereby pushing the absorption to reach the targeted Rp75.44 trillion (some 5.28 billion), the deputy minister remarked.
 
Nazara pointed out that 99.4 percent of the PEN stimulus for business incentives had been realized by November 19 and was expected to achieve the target by year-end.
 
"The stimulus for business incentives is expected to surpass 100-percent absorption from the Rp62.4-trillion target (around US$4.36 billion), and we will continue to accommodate the demand from the state budget to stimulate our economic activities. We will see the absorption performance in December to determine our next step," Nazara stated.
 
The high stimulus realisation in business incentives provided a significant boost for economic growth despite mobility restrictions in July 2021, he added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Beware of Extreme Weather in Central Java: BMKG

Beware of Extreme Weather in Central Java: BMKG

English
central java
Ministry to Mass Vaccinate Tourism Players in Tana Toraja

Ministry to Mass Vaccinate Tourism Players in Tana Toraja

English
tourism
Nearly 90 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 90 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ini Deretan Penampil Rock In Solo 2021
Hiburan

Ini Deretan Penampil Rock In Solo 2021

Indonesia-Swedia Jajaki Kemitraan untuk Pemulihan Ekonomi Pascacovid-19
Ekonomi

Indonesia-Swedia Jajaki Kemitraan untuk Pemulihan Ekonomi Pascacovid-19

Momen Mengerikan Insiden Tabrakan Disengaja Parade Natal AS
Internasional

Momen Mengerikan Insiden Tabrakan Disengaja Parade Natal AS

Antisipasi Lonjakan Covid-19, Jokowi Instruksikan Menkes Cek Kesiapan RS
Nasional

Antisipasi Lonjakan Covid-19, Jokowi Instruksikan Menkes Cek Kesiapan RS

Viral Dugaan Pelecehan Seksual oleh Guru Besar UI
Pendidikan

Viral Dugaan Pelecehan Seksual oleh Guru Besar UI

Beli Avanza atau Veloz Terbaru Skema Kredit, Segini DP dan Cicilannya
Otomotif

Beli Avanza atau Veloz Terbaru Skema Kredit, Segini DP dan Cicilannya

Neville Prediksi Mauricio Pochettino jadi Pelatih Anyar MU
Olahraga

Neville Prediksi Mauricio Pochettino jadi Pelatih Anyar MU

Laga Grand Final PUBG Mobile di METROFEST Cup 2021 Dimulai!
Teknologi

Laga Grand Final PUBG Mobile di METROFEST Cup 2021 Dimulai!

Intip Rumah Gitaris Aerosmith Joe Perry, Punya Kolam Renang Berbentuk Gitar
Properti

Intip Rumah Gitaris Aerosmith Joe Perry, Punya Kolam Renang Berbentuk Gitar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!