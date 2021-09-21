English  
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo: BI)
BI's Key Interest Rate Maintained at 3.50%

English economic growth indonesian government finance
Husen Miftahudin • 21 September 2021 19:36
Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) today announced its decision to hold the BI 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate at 3.50%.
 
Indonesia's central bank also decided to maintain the Deposit Facility (DF) rates at 2.75% and Lending Facility (LF) rates at 4.25%. 
 
"The decision is consistent with the need to maintain exchange rates and financial system stability amid projected low inflation and efforts to revive economic growth," BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said here on Tuesday.

According to him, BI continues to optimise its policy mix towards maintaining macroeconomic and financial system stability, while supporting national economic recovery efforts.
 
Moreover, BI also continues to strengthen policy synergy with the Indonesian Government and Financial System Stability Committee to maintain financial system stability and stimulate lending to the corporate sector and other priority sectors, thus boosting economic growth and exports, while increasing economic and financial inclusion.
 
With this decision, BI has maintained the BI 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate at 3.50% seven times in a row since March 2021.
 
(WAH)
