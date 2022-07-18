English  
Pertamina is ready to support the power generation project in Bangladesh. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesian Companies Ready to Expand Their Presence in Bangladesh: Minister

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 July 2022 17:00
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi the interest of Indonesian companies to sustain and expand their presence in Bangladesh.
 
One of the companies, Pertamina Power Indonesia (PPI), is ready to support the power generation project in Bangladesh.
 
"With your support, Excellency, we hope to finalize the Letter of Intent for this cooperation soon," Indonesia's top diplomat told Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Memon after a bilateral meeting in Jakarta on Monday.

The foreign ministers also agreed to extend bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.
 
On connectivity, they agreed to encourage closer contacts among businesses and people of the two countries.

Two-Day Visit

Conducting a two-day official visit, Foreign Minister Momen arrived in Indonesia's capital on Sunday.
 
Apart from bilateral talks with his Indonesian counterpart, Dr. Momen will meet the Indonesian Ministers of Trade, Industry and Health during his visit. 
 
He will also address a business gathering & deliver a lecture at Indonesian think tank Center for Sttrategic and International Studies (CSIS). 
 
The visit aims to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries and to add fresh dynamism to the relations.
 
The visit takes place in the context of the Fifty Years of Diplomatic Relations between the two countries.
 
(WAH)
Indonesia's BPOM Permits Paxlovid Usage for Treating COVID-19 Patients

Nearly 169.6 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Indonesia Adds 3,393 COVID-19 Cases

