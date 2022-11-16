Indonesia, Saudi Arabia Sign MoU for Cooperation in Energy Sector

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, as per the statement on Wednesday, said that the cooperation aims to bolster collaboration between both countries.
"The purpose of the MoU is to establish a general cooperation framework in the energy sector based on equality, mutual understanding, and mutual respect," Tasrif stated before signing the MoU with Saudi Minister of Energy, Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, in Badung, Bali, Wednesday.
The minister stated that sectors included in the Indonesia-Saudi Arabia cooperation MoU are climate response, digital transformation, innovation, cyber-security, and artificial intelligence in the energy sector.
To implement the cooperation agreed on in the MoU, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia agreed to organize conferences, work seminars, and joint study; transfer of experience and information; exchange of experts and specialists; and bolster cooperation between energy companies, he remarked.
"Moreover, the two countries also agreed to develop a qualitative partnership to localize materials, products, and services relevant to the energy sector, its supply chain, and technology, as well as develop the chemical industry," Tasrif stated.
As a preliminary follow-up to the MoU, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia would establish a special working team comprising an equal number of representatives from the two countries to consult about procedures and steps necessary to enhance and develop cooperation enumerated in the MoU, the minister remarked.
Apart from Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, under the backdrop of the G20 Summit, also inked a bilateral agreement with Turkey in the research, technology, and innovation sectors. The agreement was signed between Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) Head Laksana Tri Handoko and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuolu.