English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
    Indonesia has the fourth-largest unbanked population in the world. (Photo: medcom.id)
    Indonesia has the fourth-largest unbanked population in the world. (Photo: medcom.id)

    ADB Approves $500 Million Loan to Promote Financial Inclusion in Indonesia

    Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 November 2022 15:07
    Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500 million loan to further promote financial inclusion in Indonesia through reforms that will enhance access to financial services for vulnerable groups, most notably micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs); women; youth; and those living in rural areas.
     
    The second subprogram of the Promoting Innovative Financial Inclusion Program supports and complements the government's efforts to promote financial inclusion under Indonesia Vision 2045. 
     
    Reforms promoted under the subprogram are anchored on digital infrastructure, financial technology, and private sector collaboration, along with an enhanced regulatory framework to supervise market conduct and consumer protection. 

    Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


    Efforts to build up financial and digital financial literacy will also be intensified to promote responsible financial inclusion.
     
    "The reforms undertaken through the subprogram will help boost living standards of low-income populations, encourage the development of MSMEs, bring in more employment opportunities, and address poverty and social inequality," said ADB Financial Sector Specialist for Southeast Asia Poornima Jayawardana in a media release on Tuesday. 
     
    "The country’s efforts to achieve climate and disaster resilience and post-COVID-19 economic recovery will also be supported through this subprogram," Jayawardana aded.
     
    KfW, the German state-owned development bank, will cofinance the subprogram with a loan equivalent of €300 million ($301.3 million).
     
    Indonesia has the fourth-largest unbanked population in the world. 
     
    Close to half of its adult population does not have a formal financial account, which is considered the basic measure of financial inclusion. 
     
    Indonesia faces a lack of national and regional financial inclusion data and supporting infrastructure; limited access to finance for MSMEs and other underserved groups; and inadequate financial supervision, consumer protection, and financial literacy. 
     
    The second subprogram reforms support the Indonesian government’s continued focus on addressing these multi-faceted challenges to financial inclusion.
     
    (WAH)

    LEAVE A COMMENT
    LOADING
    TERKAIT
    Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)

    Indonesia's External Debt Decreases in Q3 2022: BI

    Indonesia Officiates ETM Country Platform to Accelerate Energy Transition

    Australia Welcomes Indonesia G20 Presidency's Leadership in Establishing Pandemic Fund

    BACA JUGA
    Ukraine Will Not Allow Russia to Build Up Its Forces: Zelenskyy

    Ukraine Will Not Allow Russia to Build Up Its Forces: Zelenskyy

    English
    ukraine
    Indonesia's Trade Balance Experiences Surplus of $5.67 Billion in October 2022: BPS

    Indonesia's Trade Balance Experiences Surplus of $5.67 Billion in October 2022: BPS

    English
    trade
    New Zealand, Vietnam Agree to Enhance Economic Ties

    New Zealand, Vietnam Agree to Enhance Economic Ties

    English
    New Zealand
    MORE
    BERITA LAINNYA
    Heboh Soal Wawancara Ronaldo, Begini Respon Manchester United
    Olahraga

    Heboh Soal Wawancara Ronaldo, Begini Respon Manchester United

    Lamborghini Kebal Dari Resesi 2023, Kok Bisa?
    Otomotif

    Lamborghini Kebal Dari Resesi 2023, Kok Bisa?

    Sambil Makan Siang, Kepala Negara G20 Diminta Tidak Politisasi Olahraga
    Internasional

    Sambil Makan Siang, Kepala Negara G20 Diminta Tidak Politisasi Olahraga

    Neraca Perdagangan RI Surplus USD5,67 Miliar di Oktober 2022
    Ekonomi

    Neraca Perdagangan RI Surplus USD5,67 Miliar di Oktober 2022

    Mulai Hari Ini, MRT Jakarta Beroperasi Hingga Pukul 24.00 WIB
    Nasional

    Mulai Hari Ini, MRT Jakarta Beroperasi Hingga Pukul 24.00 WIB

    Serunya Kuliah di Belanda, Apa <i>Aja</i> Sih Bedanya dengan di Indonesia?
    Pendidikan

    Serunya Kuliah di Belanda, Apa Aja Sih Bedanya dengan di Indonesia?

    Foxconn Tingkatkan Jumlah Pekerja di India untuk iPhone 14 Pro series
    Teknologi

    Foxconn Tingkatkan Jumlah Pekerja di India untuk iPhone 14 Pro series

    Senyum Nikita Mirzani Sebelum Jalani Sidang Perdana
    Hiburan

    Senyum Nikita Mirzani Sebelum Jalani Sidang Perdana

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
    Properti

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
    Rona

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

    social
    FOLLOW US

    Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

    HOT ISSUE

    Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

    unblock notif

    Peringatan!