Goods' Prices under Control ahead of Christmas, New Year: Jokowi

After inspecting the Cigombong Market in Bogor, West Java, Friday, Jokowi admitted that there were several foods whose prices had increased, but there were also many goods whose prices had decreased.
"I think everything is still under control," President Jokowi stated in the company of West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, here on Friday.
Jokowi noted that several food ingredients that recorded price hikes, included frozen meat, shallots, and rice, while foodstuffs that experienced a decline in prices were garlic, eggs, and chilies.
"I am glad that the prices of some of these items have come down. There are two whose prices went up, meat, the price of frozen meat went up," he pointed out.
Jokowi said, a price increase of Rp2,000 per kilogram was recorded for shallots; while the price of chili actually dropped dramatically, from around Rp 60,000 per kilogram to Rp30,000 per kilogram.
Jokowi said the stability in food prices was also under control nationally and not only at the Cigombong Market.
"We do not just visit this market. However, in essence, there are similarities (there are spikes and drops in prices)," Jokowi stated.
"(The price of) chili is now dropping drastically to Rp30,000, from more than Rp60,000. The prices are very good near Christmas and New Year, while rice experienced a slight increase in price," the president remarked.