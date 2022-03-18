Jakarta: The latest Financing Supply and Demand Survey indicates an increase in corporate demand for financing in February 2022 compared with conditions one month earlier, according to Bank Indonesia (BI).
It is reflected by a rise in the weighted net balance (WNB) indicator to 14.3% from 13.1%.
The increase primarily stems from internal funds, which remains dominant, disbursement of earmarked loans as well as new loans by domestic banks, while demand for loans/debt financing from parent company moderates.
"In February 2022, the Survey indicates higher new loan disbursements compared with conditions the month earlier on the back of customer demand as well as promising monetary and economic outlook, as indicated by the rise in all bank and loan types," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a medai release on Friday.
"On a quarterly basis, however, the survey indicates moderation of new loan disbursements in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter," he stated.
The Survey also points to a relatively stable household demand for new financing in February 2022, with commercial banks remaining as the primary source of household financing, dominated by multipurpose loans.