Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)

Indonesia's Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase to $134 Billion in November 2022: BI

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 December 2022 20:55
Jakarta: Indonesia's official reserve assets position stood at USD134.0 billion as of end-November 2022, increased from USD130,2 billion as of end-October 2022, according to Bank Indonesia (BI).
 
"The gain of official reserves asset in November 2022 was underpinned, amongst others, by the tax and service receipts as well as oil and gas foreign exchange receipts," BI Communication Department Executive Director Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Wednesday.
 
The position of official reserve assets was equivalent to finance 5.9 months of imports or 5.8 months of imports and servicing Government's external debt.

Ir was well above the international adequacy standard of three months imports. 
 
"Bank Indonesia considers the official reserve assets position ample to support the external resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability," he stated.
 
"Moving forward, Bank Indonesia views that the official reserve assets remain adequate, supported by the stability and solid domestic economic outlook, in line with the policy responses to maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability and to support the national economic recovery process," he concluded.
 
(WAH)

