English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Of the 64 million MSMEs in Indonesia, only around 19 million MSMEs are digitally literate. (Photo: medcom.id)
Of the 64 million MSMEs in Indonesia, only around 19 million MSMEs are digitally literate. (Photo: medcom.id)

Only 30% of Indonesian MSMES Digitally Literate: Apindo

Antara • 07 October 2022 19:06
Jakarta: The Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) stated that only 30 percent of micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) players in Indonesia are digitally literate.
 
"Of the 64 million MSMEs in Indonesia, only around 19 million MSMEs are digitally literate. Thus, there is still a lot of space that must be pushed by the government, so that MSMEs can get easy and cheap credit access," Apindo's Head of the Economic Policy Analyst Committee, Ajib Hamdani, stated at the IDX Channel Market Review event on Friday.
 
According to Hamdani, MSME players positively welcome the government's commitment to increasing the people's business credit (KUR) ceiling, from around Rp373.17 trillion to Rp460 trillion in 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


As of August 2022, the disbursement of bank loans has reached Rp6,155 trillion, but loans disbursed to MSMEs had only reached Rp1,214 trillion, or 19.7 percent of the total.
 
MSMEs, which support 60 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), need to get more credit from banks, which is driven by programs, such as KUR.
 
To make the KUR program more effective, the government should encourage MSME players to create a business ecosystem, with a more detailed classification, such as a business ecosystem based on the commodity produced or processed.
 
"The currently existing KUR clusterization system is not sufficient. It is still too macro. Therefore, more micro techniques are required, so that MSME players have clustering per commodity," Hamdani remarked.
 
To this end, evaluation regarding the feasibility of MSMEs to get KUR that will be conducted by banks can be done more easily.
 
"Clustering per business sector, per commodity, becomes very important because all risks become more measurable. We hope that the NPL (Non-Performing Loan) of KUR can go down, even below the NPL of bank credit, in general," he remarked.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)

VP Encourages Indonesian MSMEs, Workers to Enter Japan

Ministers Coordinate to Provide Fuel for Fishermen across Indonesia

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
FAO Food Prices Index Declines for the Sixth Consecutive Month: Report

FAO Food Prices Index Declines for the Sixth Consecutive Month: Report

English
food
Sanur Port Development Expected to Lengthen Tourist Stays in Bali: Transportation Minister

Sanur Port Development Expected to Lengthen Tourist Stays in Bali: Transportation Minister

English
transportation
Nearly 64 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Nearly 64 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rebut Pole Position di Jepang, Verstappen Berpotensi Pertahankan Gelar Juara Dunia F1
Olahraga

Rebut Pole Position di Jepang, Verstappen Berpotensi Pertahankan Gelar Juara Dunia F1

Lagi, Bantuan Kemanusiaan Indonesia untuk Korban Banjir Pakistan Tiba di Karachi
Internasional

Lagi, Bantuan Kemanusiaan Indonesia untuk Korban Banjir Pakistan Tiba di Karachi

Anies Disebut Pemimpin Bertanggung Jawab, Ini Penyebabnya
Nasional

Anies Disebut Pemimpin Bertanggung Jawab, Ini Penyebabnya

Cerita Rizky, Anak Tukang Ojek Pengkolan yang Kini Sukses di Jepang
Pendidikan

Cerita Rizky, Anak Tukang Ojek Pengkolan yang Kini Sukses di Jepang

Mengenal Terowongan Tol Terpanjang Di Indonesia, Panjangnya 472 M
Otomotif

Mengenal Terowongan Tol Terpanjang Di Indonesia, Panjangnya 472 M

Penonton Synchronize Fest 2022 Buat 3 Diva Terharu
Hiburan

Penonton Synchronize Fest 2022 Buat 3 Diva Terharu

Banjir! Modal Asing Masuk Pasar Keuangan RI hingga Rp7,28 Triliun dalam Sepekan
Ekonomi

Banjir! Modal Asing Masuk Pasar Keuangan RI hingga Rp7,28 Triliun dalam Sepekan

APJII Pastikan Perkuat Infrastruktur Demi Akselerasi Ekosistem Digital
Teknologi

APJII Pastikan Perkuat Infrastruktur Demi Akselerasi Ekosistem Digital

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!