English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
    The value of Indonesia’s exports in October 2022 reached US$24.81 billion. (Photo: MI)
    The value of Indonesia’s exports in October 2022 reached US$24.81 billion. (Photo: MI)

    Indonesia's Trade Balance Experiences Surplus of $5.67 Billion in October 2022: BPS

    Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 November 2022 13:50
    Jakarta: Indonesia’s balance of trade in October 2022 experienced a surplus of US$5.67 billion, mainly affected by a surplus of non-oil and gas of US$7.66 billion, acording to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).
     
    "On the other hand, there was a deficit of US$1.99 billion in oil and gas," the BPS said in a media release on Tuesday.
     
    The value of Indonesia’s exports in October 2022 reached US$24.81 billion, increased 0.13 percent compared to exports in September 2022 and increased 12.30 percent compared to October 2021.

    Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


    Cumulatively, Indonesia’s exports from January to October 2022 reached US$244.14 billion, increased 30.97 percent over the same period in 2021. 
     
    Imports of Indonesia in October 2022 were worth US$19.13 billion, decreased by 3.40 percent compared with September 2022, but rose by 17.44 percent compared with October 2021.
     
    Imports of non-oil and gas in October 2022 were worth US$15.77 billion, decreased by 3.73 percent compared with September 2022, yet grew by 9.56 percent compared with October 2021.

     
    (WAH)

    LEAVE A COMMENT
    LOADING
    TERKAIT
    Prime Minister Ardern will be in Vietnam until November 17. (Photo: MI)

    New Zealand, Vietnam Agree to Enhance Economic Ties

    British PM to Urge G20 Leaders to Address Global Economic Instability

    5 Southeast Asian Countries Strengthen Cooperation in Regional Payment Connectivity

    BACA JUGA
    ADB Approves $500 Million Loan to Promote Financial Inclusion in Indonesia

    ADB Approves $500 Million Loan to Promote Financial Inclusion in Indonesia

    English
    finance
    Ukraine Will Not Allow Russia to Build Up Its Forces: Zelenskyy

    Ukraine Will Not Allow Russia to Build Up Its Forces: Zelenskyy

    English
    ukraine
    New Zealand, Vietnam Agree to Enhance Economic Ties

    New Zealand, Vietnam Agree to Enhance Economic Ties

    English
    New Zealand
    MORE
    BERITA LAINNYA
    Heboh Soal Wawancara Ronaldo, Begini Respon Manchester United
    Olahraga

    Heboh Soal Wawancara Ronaldo, Begini Respon Manchester United

    Lamborghini Kebal Dari Resesi 2023, Kok Bisa?
    Otomotif

    Lamborghini Kebal Dari Resesi 2023, Kok Bisa?

    Sambil Makan Siang, Kepala Negara G20 Diminta Tidak Politisasi Olahraga
    Internasional

    Sambil Makan Siang, Kepala Negara G20 Diminta Tidak Politisasi Olahraga

    Neraca Perdagangan RI Surplus USD5,67 Miliar di Oktober 2022
    Ekonomi

    Neraca Perdagangan RI Surplus USD5,67 Miliar di Oktober 2022

    Mulai Hari Ini, MRT Jakarta Beroperasi Hingga Pukul 24.00 WIB
    Nasional

    Mulai Hari Ini, MRT Jakarta Beroperasi Hingga Pukul 24.00 WIB

    Serunya Kuliah di Belanda, Apa <i>Aja</i> Sih Bedanya dengan di Indonesia?
    Pendidikan

    Serunya Kuliah di Belanda, Apa Aja Sih Bedanya dengan di Indonesia?

    Foxconn Tingkatkan Jumlah Pekerja di India untuk iPhone 14 Pro series
    Teknologi

    Foxconn Tingkatkan Jumlah Pekerja di India untuk iPhone 14 Pro series

    Senyum Nikita Mirzani Sebelum Jalani Sidang Perdana
    Hiburan

    Senyum Nikita Mirzani Sebelum Jalani Sidang Perdana

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
    Properti

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
    Rona

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

    social
    FOLLOW US

    Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

    HOT ISSUE

    Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

    unblock notif

    Peringatan!