Jakarta: Indonesia’s balance of trade in October 2022 experienced a surplus of US$5.67 billion, mainly affected by a surplus of non-oil and gas of US$7.66 billion, acording to the Central Statistics Agency ( BPS )."On the other hand, there was a deficit of US$1.99 billion in oil and gas ," the BPS said in a media release on Tuesday.The value of Indonesia’s exports in October 2022 reached US$24.81 billion, increased 0.13 percent compared to exports in September 2022 and increased 12.30 percent compared to October 2021.Cumulatively, Indonesia’s exports from January to October 2022 reached US$244.14 billion, increased 30.97 percent over the same period in 2021.Imports of Indonesia in October 2022 were worth US$19.13 billion, decreased by 3.40 percent compared with September 2022, but rose by 17.44 percent compared with October 2021.Imports of non-oil and gas in October 2022 were worth US$15.77 billion, decreased by 3.73 percent compared with September 2022, yet grew by 9.56 percent compared with October 2021.