The G20 Summit is forecast to contribute around Rp7.4 trillion to the gross domestic product (GDP). (Photo: MoFA)
Indonesia's G20 Presidency Absorbs 33 Thousand Workers: Ministry

Antara • 04 November 2022 15:45
Jakarta: The implementation of Indonesia's 2022 G20 Presidency absorbed 33 thousand workers, especially in the transportation; accommodation; Meeting, Incentive, Convention, and Exhibition (MICE); as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sectors, an official stated.
 
"As compared to the annual meeting in 2018, the real (economic) benefits (of the main and side events of 2022 G20) can be 1.5 to 2 times higher or even more," Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs Susiwijono Moegiarso noted at a virtual press conference titled "#G20Updates," as quoted from a statement on Friday.
 
The high economic benefits were derived from the implementation of 15 ministerial meetings in Bali Province in the August-September 2022 period that had increased the transportation traffic by over 70 percent.

"We have not truly reviewed the GRDP (gross regional domestic product) of Bali. However, in the transportation sector, the (increase in) traffic in Bali has been confirmed, and the (lodging) occupancy rate has also exceeded the pre-pandemic (condition),” Moegiarso stated.
 
He remarked that the G20 Summit is forecast to contribute around Rp7.4 trillion to the gross domestic product (GDP), including an increase in domestic consumption of up to Rp1.7 trillion, considering that 438 G20 events were held in 25 Indonesian cities since December 1, 2021.
 
Expert Staff for the Utilization of Maritime Resources at the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture Nyoman Shuida stated that the G20 had direct impacts on the community, including the increase in foreign tourist visits by 1.8-3.6 million as well as the opening of 600-700 thousand job opportunities.
 
In the accommodation sector, he said the occupancy rate of hotel rooms, especially in Bali, had surged as compared to the condition in 2021.
 
"According to the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI), amid the 2021 COVID-19 pandemic (situation), the hotel room occupancy rate was only around 20 percent. Currently, it has reached about 70 percent,” he noted.
 
He stated that labor absorption in the tourism sector had also reached around 80 percent.
 
The consistency of economic recovery must be monitored, maintained, and improved, especially after the completion of Indonesia’s 2022 G20 Presidency, given the potential for global inflation as well as the food and energy crises.
 
"We expect that the G20 Summit can produce various significant policies (to prevent the global crises) as well as contribute to human and cultural development in Indonesia," Shuida added.
 
(WAH)

Jakarta-Surabaya High-Speed Train is a Long-Term Plan: Transportation Minister

Bulog to Import 350 Thousand Tons of Soybeans: Trade Minister

BI, MAS Further Extend Bilateral Financial Arrangement

