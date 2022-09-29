Shipping Sector Urged to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

According to the UN Chief, maritime transport represents more than 80% of global trade.
"The theme of this year’s World Maritime Day, "New technologies for greener shipping", highlights the need for sustainable shipping solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect the environment and align with the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," Guterres stated in his message on this year's World Maritime Day.
Without concerted action, he said, emissions from shipping are projected to grow by up to 250 per cent by 2050 over 2008 levels.
Governments and private companies, he added, need to work together to harness innovative technologies such as digitalization and automation and foster a just transition that includes developing countries and promotes renewable energy and alternative fuels.
"The vessels to be deployed in this decade will determine whether the shipping sector achieves net zero emissions by 2050. Smarter and greener zero emission ships must become the default choice and commercially available for all by 2030," he explained.
"As shipping continues to connect humanity, it must play an essential part in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and building a fair and prosperous future for people and planet," he concluded.