English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Investors, both domestic and foreign, are more attracted to invest in West Java.
Investors, both domestic and foreign, are more attracted to invest in West Java.

West Java Province Most Attractive Investment Destination: Minister

English investment infrastructure west java
Antara • 21 October 2021 18:01
Jakarta: West Java Province is the most attractive Indonesian region in terms of domestic as well as foreign investment, Minister of Investment and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia has said.
 
"Domestic as well as foreign investors are more attracted to West Java. Local and foreign investment (in West Java) has reached Rp72.5 trillion, of the total national investment of Rp490 trillion," Lahadalia informed while delivering the keynote speech at the 3rd West Java Investment Summit (WJIS) 2021, held virtually on Thursday.
 
Of the total investment in West Java, Rp28.2 trillion is domestic investment and Rp44.3 trillion is foreign investment, he noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This means that investors, both domestic and foreign, are more attracted to invest in West Java than in other provinces," he observed.
 
The achievement, Lahadalia said, is supported by adequate infrastructure in West Java, improved quality of services, and high worker productivity.
 
As of the first half of 2021, the realization of investment in the country has reached 49.7 percent of the target of Rp900 trillion.
 
With the issuance of the Law on Job Creation and implementation of Government Regulation No. 5 and 6 on Online Single Submission, Lahadalia said he is optimistic the investment target will be achieved.
 
"Although we have to admit some weaknesses, this is the starting point. In this forum I want to invite investors to invest in West Java, one of the best choices for investment," he remarked.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
APEC Finance Ministers Discuss Inclusive, Sustainable Recovery

APEC Finance Ministers Discuss Inclusive, Sustainable Recovery

English
finance
Libya Urged to Address Dire Situation of Asylum Seekers, Refugees

Libya Urged to Address Dire Situation of Asylum Seekers, Refugees

English
united nations
Indonesia Records 760 New Covid-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 760 New Covid-19 Cases

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Nyapres, Ini yang Dijanjikan Airlangga Hartarto
Nasional

Nyapres, Ini yang Dijanjikan Airlangga Hartarto

Fantastis, Chelsea Bantai Norwich Tujuh Gol Tanpa Balas
Olahraga

Fantastis, Chelsea Bantai Norwich Tujuh Gol Tanpa Balas

Slank Tanya Kondisi Pandemi Saat Ini
Hiburan

Slank Tanya Kondisi Pandemi Saat Ini

Dukung Transformasi, Indonesia Butuh 9 Juta Talenta Digital
Ekonomi

Dukung Transformasi, Indonesia Butuh 9 Juta Talenta Digital

Arab Saudi Umumkan Rencana Nol Emisi Karbon 2060, Cek Detailnya
Internasional

Arab Saudi Umumkan Rencana Nol Emisi Karbon 2060, Cek Detailnya

KIP Kuliah Merdeka, Kian Terbuka untuk Mahasiswa PTN dan PTS
Pendidikan

KIP Kuliah Merdeka, Kian Terbuka untuk Mahasiswa PTN dan PTS

Akses Pengguna YouTube Music Gratis Bakal Lebih Terbatas
Teknologi

Akses Pengguna YouTube Music Gratis Bakal Lebih Terbatas

Tips Sunmori Menggunakan Motor Matik, Jangan Lupa Safety Riding
Otomotif

Tips Sunmori Menggunakan Motor Matik, Jangan Lupa Safety Riding

<i>Apik, Rek!</i> Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya
Properti

Apik, Rek! Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!