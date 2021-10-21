West Java Province Most Attractive Investment Destination: Minister

Jakarta: West Java Province is the most attractive Indonesian region in terms of domestic as well as foreign investment, Minister of Investment and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia has said.
"Domestic as well as foreign investors are more attracted to West Java. Local and foreign investment (in West Java) has reached Rp72.5 trillion, of the total national investment of Rp490 trillion," Lahadalia informed while delivering the keynote speech at the 3rd West Java Investment Summit (WJIS) 2021, held virtually on Thursday.
Of the total investment in West Java, Rp28.2 trillion is domestic investment and Rp44.3 trillion is foreign investment, he noted.
"This means that investors, both domestic and foreign, are more attracted to invest in West Java than in other provinces," he observed.
The achievement, Lahadalia said, is supported by adequate infrastructure in West Java, improved quality of services, and high worker productivity.
As of the first half of 2021, the realization of investment in the country has reached 49.7 percent of the target of Rp900 trillion.
With the issuance of the Law on Job Creation and implementation of Government Regulation No. 5 and 6 on Online Single Submission, Lahadalia said he is optimistic the investment target will be achieved.
"Although we have to admit some weaknesses, this is the starting point. In this forum I want to invite investors to invest in West Java, one of the best choices for investment," he remarked.