English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Reiterates Commitment to Empower MSMEs

English president joko widodo MSMEs asia-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 November 2021 14:40
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reiterated commitment to empower MSMEs and addressing climate change. 
 
The President made the statement in his remarks at APEC-ABAC Dialogue with Economic Leaders, Thursday. 
 
According to the President, the empowerment of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is important to accelerate recovery of an inclusive economy, provide safety net for low-income people and create jobs for a large number of people. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"In 2019, MSMEs contributed to 52 percent of Asia Pacific’s GDP and managed to provide jobs for 50 percent of the total workforce. In Indonesia, 64 percent of MSMEs businesses are owned by women. Thus, empowering MSMEs in Indonesia will also empower women," the President stated, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website. 
 
Increasing financial inclusion, the President added, is also a top priority and the Government this year provides soft loans and assistance of more than US$4 billion to 17.8 million MSMEs and individual small businesses affected by the pandemic. 
 
He also said that Indonesia also continues to make the best effort to support digital transformation of MSMEs during the pandemic. 
 
A total of 8.4 million MSMEs in Indonesia have entered digital ecosystem, including 54 percent of women-owned MSMEs, he added.
 
On that occasion, President Jokowi also underscored the importance of addressing the impacts of climate change within the framework of sustainable development. 
 
According to him, the handling of the impacts of climate change must be carried out in a balanced manner by taking into account social and economic development of communities to meet sustainable development targets. 
 
He added that funding support and transfer of environmentally friendly technologies are needed to support various climate change mitigation measures in developing countries. 
 
President Jokowi further said that Indonesia is committed to making investment in sustainable and green industries a top priority, adding that Indonesia’s priority projects include development of green industrial areas, development of supply chains for the battery industry and electric cars, as well as carbon trading. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UNHCR Condemns Deportation of Cambodian Refugees from Thailand

UNHCR Condemns Deportation of Cambodian Refugees from Thailand

English
united nations
BI's Survey Reveals Moderate Residential Property Price Growth in Q3

BI's Survey Reveals Moderate Residential Property Price Growth in Q3

English
housing
Environment Ministry Expects Producers to Reduce Waste 30% by 2030

Environment Ministry Expects Producers to Reduce Waste 30% by 2030

English
environment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Banyak Tikungan Tajam, Jokowi 'Kewalahan’ Jajal Sirkuit Mandalika
Nasional

Banyak Tikungan Tajam, Jokowi 'Kewalahan’ Jajal Sirkuit Mandalika

Tertinggi di ASEAN, Rata-rata Tingkat Pertumbuhan Investasi Digital RI Capai 11%
Ekonomi

Tertinggi di ASEAN, Rata-rata Tingkat Pertumbuhan Investasi Digital RI Capai 11%

Dituduh Menghasut, Jurnalis AS Dipenjara 11 Tahun oleh Junta Myanmar
Internasional

Dituduh Menghasut, Jurnalis AS Dipenjara 11 Tahun oleh Junta Myanmar

Hino Pamer Mobil Vaksin dan Bus R260
Otomotif

Hino Pamer Mobil Vaksin dan Bus R260

Ini Tampilan Apple Car Berbasis Paten
Teknologi

Ini Tampilan Apple Car Berbasis Paten

Faktor Lingkungan dan Masyarakat Mempengaruhi Lokasi Formula E Jakarta
Olahraga

Faktor Lingkungan dan Masyarakat Mempengaruhi Lokasi Formula E Jakarta

Permendikbud PPKS, MUI: Frasa 'Tanpa Persetujuan Korban' Bertentangan dengan Syariat Islam
Pendidikan

Permendikbud PPKS, MUI: Frasa 'Tanpa Persetujuan Korban' Bertentangan dengan Syariat Islam

Aktor Rony Dozer Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Aktor Rony Dozer Meninggal Dunia

Terjual Rp713 Miliar, Intip Mewahnya Rumah Presiden AS Pertama George Washington
Properti

Terjual Rp713 Miliar, Intip Mewahnya Rumah Presiden AS Pertama George Washington

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!