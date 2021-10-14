English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)

Indonesian Finance Minister Meets US Counterpart to Discuss G20 Issues

English Orang Terkaya di Indonesia health united states finance
Antara • 14 October 2021 19:43
Jakarta: Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati met with her United States (US) counterpart, Janet Yellen, to discuss several important G20 issues, including health funding for mitigating the pandemic crisis.
 
"In between the G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank meeting in Washington DC, I had a bilateral meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in her office," Indrawati said on her private Instagram account @smindrawati here on Thursday.
 
The finance minister said that Indonesia will lead the G20 in 2022, so her meeting with the US treasury secretary focused on discussions surrounding important G20 topics concerning COVID-19 mitigation and global risk.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Supporting health funding in order to prevent the pandemic disaster requires building capability for early detection and global-scale health research, she noted.
 
It would also require improving the capacity of the health system in every country, including its management, protocol, and regulation, as well as strengthening the role of the World Health Organization (WHO), multilateral institutions, and G20, the minister said.
 
She said that during the meeting, she and Yellen also discussed global historic agreements concerning taxation such as the implementation of minimum taxation as an effort to prevent tax avoidance and the race-to-the-bottom tax rate competition.
 
She said they also talked about a framework for sustainable finance and funding for the climate change agenda.
 
This discussion primarily concerned the way advanced nations are adhering to their commitment to the Paris Agreement by providing funding for developing nations to carry out the climate change agenda, she said.
 
Indrawati stressed that Indonesia's bilateral cooperation with the US is very beneficial in terms of trade, investment, technology, and other strategic aspects.
 
This aligns with the fact that the US economic recovery, as well as the nation's monetary and fiscal policy, will impact the entire world, including Indonesia, in terms of export, capital flow, and technology, she added.
 
"Indonesia has to continue to strengthen its economic foundation and maintain its national interest in facing a more dynamic, competitive, and complex global condition," she expounded. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Plans to Churn Out 600,000 Electric Cars by 2030: Minister

Indonesia Plans to Churn Out 600,000 Electric Cars by 2030: Minister

English
electric car
Papua PON Success Result of Cooperation between Many Parties: Sports Minister

Papua PON Success Result of Cooperation between Many Parties: Sports Minister

English
sports
West Java Retains Title as Champion of National Sports Week

West Java Retains Title as Champion of National Sports Week

English
west java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Miris! 17 Misionaris AS Beserta Keluarga Diculik di Haiti
Internasional

Miris! 17 Misionaris AS Beserta Keluarga Diculik di Haiti

Wapres: Libur Maulid Nabi Digeser untuk Hindari Penularan Covid-19
Nasional

Wapres: Libur Maulid Nabi Digeser untuk Hindari Penularan Covid-19

Hasil Liga Top Eropa Semalam: Liverpool Pesta Gol, MU dan Inter Keok
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Top Eropa Semalam: Liverpool Pesta Gol, MU dan Inter Keok

Kemenkeu Tekankan Harmonisasi Perpajakan untuk Menguatkan Pelaku UMKM
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu Tekankan Harmonisasi Perpajakan untuk Menguatkan Pelaku UMKM

Film Yuni Terpilih Wakili Indonesia di Piala Oscar 2022
Hiburan

Film Yuni Terpilih Wakili Indonesia di Piala Oscar 2022

Resmi Ditutup, Ini Daftar Pemenang LDBI dan NSDC 2021
Pendidikan

Resmi Ditutup, Ini Daftar Pemenang LDBI dan NSDC 2021

Apple Hapus Aplikasi Alquran Populer di Tiongkok
Teknologi

Apple Hapus Aplikasi Alquran Populer di Tiongkok

Daihatsu Ikutan GIIAS 2021, Xenia Baru Ada Di Sana?
Otomotif

Daihatsu Ikutan GIIAS 2021, Xenia Baru Ada Di Sana?

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya
Properti

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!