Pertamina Ensures Energy Supply amid Christmas, New Year

Jakarta: State-owned commercial and trading sub-holding PT Pertamina Patra Niaga has made assurance of stocks and distribution of energy commodities being maintained well when people celebrate this year's Christmas and New Year 2022.
"We guarantee that the national stock has been truly adequate. As of December 7, stock resilience for all fuel products is more than 19 days, liquified petroleum gas (LPG) is more than 14 days, while avtur is 35 days," chief executive officer of the sub-holding Alfian Nasution noted in a statement here on Thursday.
Nasution remarked that the company will continue to monitor the distribution of commodities through the Pertamina Integrated Command Center (PICC) and the digitizing gas stations dashboard.
The state-owned oil and gas enterprise PT Pertamina has also reactivated the Christmas and New Year's task force to ensure that all energy demands of the public are suitably met.
In addition, the public’s energy consumption is projected to rise amid the holidays as compared to the average demand in October 2021, with an increase of 6.2 percent for gasoline, 2.7 percent for diesel, 3.0 percent for LPG, and 24 percent for avtur.
Hence, the oil and gas corporation has taken several precautionary measures through 114 fuel terminals, 23 LPG terminals, 68 Aircraft Refuelling Depots (DPPU), over 7,400 gas stations, as well as all LPG Refuelling Stations (SPBBE) and agents.
It has also prepared additional services and facilities, comprising 1,077 Pertamina Siaga Kiosks on the regular route, 63 Pertamina Siaga Kiosks on toll roads, 218 Pertamina Delivery Service (PDS) fleets, 144 fuel points, 34 units of Pertashop (modular gas stations), as well as more than 48 thousand LPG agents and bases.
Futhermore, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga provides COVID-19 antigen test services at 25 gas stations.
"We prepare additional services as precautionary measures, especially on routes and in areas with the highest projected increase in consumption," the chief executive officer noted.
For instance, in regions where most of the population celebrates Christmas, regions that usually celebrate New Year, tourist attractions, national main route, and disaster-prone areas, he stated.