NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
In terms of prices, respondents predict milder inflationary pressures in June and September 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesian Retailers Expect Sales Performance to Improve: BI

English Bank Indonesia automotive food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 May 2022 15:19
Jakarta: Based on the latest Retail Sales Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), retailers expect monthly sales performance to improve in April 2022, as confirmed by 6.8% (mtm) growth in the Real Sales Index (RSI) to a level of 219.3. 
 
Survey respondents reported broad sales gains across most commodity groups, led by Information and Communication Equipment, Food, Beverages and Tobacco as well as Clothing in line with increasing economic activities during the Ramadan month and in preparation for the Eid ul Fitr national religious holiday (HBKN). 
 
Annually, respondents predict a 0.5% (yoy) retail sales contraction in April 2022, held back by moderating sales of Food, Beverages and Tobacco, Automotive Fuel as well as Spare Parts and Accessories, coupled with a sales contraction affecting Other Goods.

"The Retail Sales Survey also indicates stronger sales performance in March 2022, with the Real Sales Index (RSI) expanding 2.6% (mtm) to a level of 205.3 after contracting -4.5% (mtm) in the previous period," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Thursday.
 
Retailers reported higher sales across nearly all commodity groups, primarily Spare Parts and Accessories, Other Household Equipment and Clothing, driven by increasing demand in response to looser mobility restrictions, falling cases of Covid-19 and preparations for the holy fasting month of Ramadan. 
 
Annually, Real Sales Index (RSI) growth decelerated to 9.3% (yoy) in March 2022 from 12.9% (yoy) one month earlier. 
 
Retail sales of Automotive Fuel, Food, Beverages and Tobacco as well as Clothing moderated, while sales of Information and Communication Equipment declined.
 
"In terms of prices, respondents predict milder inflationary pressures in June and September 2022, with the 3-month Price Expectations Index (PEI) decreasing to 135.6 from 141.3 as prices return to normal after the Eid-ul-Fitr national religious holiday (HBKN) and the 6-month PEI retreating to 129.8 from 132.4 given adequate supply and orderly distribution," he explained.
 
(WAH)
