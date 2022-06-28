English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Invites G7 Countries for Clean Energy Investment in Indonesia

English president joko widodo g7 energy investment G20
Antara • 28 June 2022 16:46
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invited G7 member countries to invest in the clean energy sector in Indonesia on account of the huge potential that exists in the form of Indonesian natural resources.
 
During the opportunity to speak at the first session of the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, June 27, local time, the president noted that Indonesia and several other developing countries faced real risks due to climate change.
 
"Indonesia's commitment and efforts to climate change and energy transition are very clear," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi noted in a press statement broadcast on the official YouTube channel of the Presidential Secretariat, Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Marsudi said President Jokowi highlighted that Indonesia had the potential to become a major clean energy contributor, from the sea and land.
 
However, in order to fulfill this potential, Indonesia requires large amounts of investment coupled with technology transfer, the minister stated.
 
"The president also said that Indonesia needed big investments and low-carbon technology to support transition to fast and effective clean energy," the minister remarked.
 
Jokowi stated that Indonesia required US$25-30 billion of investment to accelerate energy transition efforts over the next eight years.
 
It is also believed that the energy transition process could be optimized as a driving force for economic growth, opening up business opportunities and creating new jobs.
 
"President Jokowi invited G7 countries to contribute in taking advantage of this opportunity, especially investment in the clean energy sector in Indonesia, including the development of an electric car and lithium battery ecosystem," Minister Marsudi stated.
 
She also said that President Jokowi closed his statement at the forum by seeking support and presence of all G7 countries at the G20 Summit in Bali, later this year.
 
In addition to attending two sessions of the G7 Summit as partner countries, President Jokowi held at least nine bilateral meetings, including with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
 
Jokowi also conducted bilateral meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Warns of Staggering Scale of Grave Violations against Children in Conflict

UN Warns of Staggering Scale of Grave Violations against Children in Conflict

English
united nations
World Bank Approves $165 Million to Support Solar Energy in India

World Bank Approves $165 Million to Support Solar Energy in India

English
energy
Indonesian Embassy Introduces Indonesian Food, Culture to Buenos Aires Residents

Indonesian Embassy Introduces Indonesian Food, Culture to Buenos Aires Residents

English
indonesian embassy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Persentase BOR DKI Meningkat, Masyarakat Diminta Waspada
Nasional

Persentase BOR DKI Meningkat, Masyarakat Diminta Waspada

Fitch Pertahankan Rating <i>Investment Grade</i> Indonesia dengan <i>Outlook</i> Stabil
Ekonomi

Fitch Pertahankan Rating Investment Grade Indonesia dengan Outlook Stabil

1 Juli 2022, Beli Pertalite & Solar Pakai MyPertamina
Otomotif

1 Juli 2022, Beli Pertalite & Solar Pakai MyPertamina

Bakal Ada HP Xiaomi Leica di 4 Juli
Teknologi

Bakal Ada HP Xiaomi Leica di 4 Juli

Lowongan Kerja WHO untuk Lulusan S2, Gaji Mulai Rp25 Juta
Pendidikan

Lowongan Kerja WHO untuk Lulusan S2, Gaji Mulai Rp25 Juta

Serena Williams Disingkirkan Petenis Debutan pada Babak Pertama Wimbledon
Olahraga

Serena Williams Disingkirkan Petenis Debutan pada Babak Pertama Wimbledon

Kesal Suami Mengeluh soal Gaji, Dewi Perssik: Dia Kerjanya Cuma Menemani di Ranjang
Hiburan

Kesal Suami Mengeluh soal Gaji, Dewi Perssik: Dia Kerjanya Cuma Menemani di Ranjang

Naik Kereta Khusus, Jokowi dan Ibu Negara Berangkat ke Kiev
Internasional

Naik Kereta Khusus, Jokowi dan Ibu Negara Berangkat ke Kiev

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!