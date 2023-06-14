Minister Bahlil Has Received 228 Investment Commitments for IKN

Bahlil said, since 2020 until now there have been 228 investors who have shown their commitment. Of the 228 investors, 91 companies have visited IKN directly, one of which is from Singapore.
"Regarding IKN, IKN has so far been signed by LoI 228 companies," Bahlil said in his statement quoted on Tuesday, 13 June 2023.
Bahlil added, the investors were very serious about investing in the National Public Capital, but the investors were still waiting for the construction of basic infrastructure which the government was working on to complete first.
"If asked how serious they are, later on, basic infrastructure will be built again, which will be covered by the state budget. Once completed, only then will the real investment come in," said Bahlil.
According to Bahlil, the number of private investors in the future after the completion of basic infrastructure will still continue to increase into IKN which is expected to occur in August or September 2023.
Even so, Bahlil has not mentioned the details of the investment value that will come in. This is because Bahlil will first ensure the certainty of the investment, because at this time it is still a commitment.
"When they enter construction, we will announce it. Because we, the Ministry of Investment, have one methodology, namely, taking, running, we just announced it. If there is still a plan, we will not announce it," he explained.
Bahlil said that currently the government has indeed issued a Government Regulation (PP) regarding ease of investment and incentives for investors. Thus, he believes that the commitments that have been entered will be carried out.
Therefore, Bahlil continues to push for basic infrastructure to be accelerated so that commitments from investors can be finalized.
"Because how can they mobilize their equipment if the basic infrastructure has not been completed. When is the schedule planned to start in August-September this year," he explained.
Bahlil also said that the construction of the IKN would continue to run well, if President Joko Widodo's replacement would later be in line with the IKN development program.
"If asked, are you sure? I'm 100% sure it will work, unless those who replace Pak Jokowi are those who are not in line with Pak Jokowi. That's another story," he added.
Bahlil revealed that the IKN would be filled with educational facilities, hospitals, property, sports and others. For the construction of the toll road, it is planned to be connected to IKN next year. Mobilization is currently carried out via existing non-toll roads.
Currently, the government is focusing on building state palaces, ministry offices, housing for officials, and basic infrastructure.
"There the focus is on building palaces, ministry offices, ministerial housing and basic infrastructure," Bahlil concluded.
For information, the construction of IKN is targeted to be completed in 2045. The total cost of building the IKN is estimated at Rp 466 trillion.
In detail, less than 20% of the state budget, namely Rp. 89.4 trillion, is for the construction of state palaces, government offices and basic infrastructure.
Meanwhile, 80% of the IKN development will be through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) scheme for private investment, as well as BUMN and BUMD. (Kevin Schreiber)