The Indonesia Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan and the Egyptian Minister of Trade Ahmed Samir Saleh held a bilateral meeting.
Indonesian and Egyptian Trade Ministers Hold Bilateral Meetings, Here Are the Results

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli • 16 May 2023 18:16
Jakarta: The Indonesia Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan and the Egyptian Minister of Trade Ahmed Samir Saleh held a bilateral meeting. There were many things discussed at the meeting related to increasing cooperation between the two countries.
 
"Among other things, the possibility of starting discussions on the Indonesia-Egypt Preferential Trade Agreement (Indonesia-Egypt PTA)," said Trade Minister Zulhas in a written statement, Monday, May 15, 2023.
 
In this bilateral meeting, Indonesia and Egypt agreed on a trade contract that reached IDR 12.88 trillion. The trade agreement covers Apical 300,000MT RBD Palm Oil valued at USD330 million and Wilmar 480,000MT RBD Palm Oil valued at USD528 million. Meanwhile, trade countermeasures include PT PPI in the form of dates, grapes and pomegranates worth USD 505 thousand and On the Spot trade contracts worth USD 580 thousand.

“A total of USD859.085.000. The equivalent of IDR 12.88 trillion,” said the Minister of Trade Zulhas.
 
In addition, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan and Egyptian Trade Minister Ahmed Samir Saleh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a Joint Trade Committee (JTC).
 
JTC Indonesia–Egypt is a bilateral forum between Indonesia and Egypt which aims to promote and enhance trade cooperation between the two countries.
 
The formation of the Indonesia-Egypt JTC follows up on the joint statement (Leaders' Joint Statement) between Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi during a visit to Jakarta on 4 September 2015.
 
The JTC Forum will be chaired by officials at the level of the Director General, namely the Director General (Dirjen) of RI International Trade Negotiations, Johni Martha, and the First Secretary of Egyptian Commercial Services, Yahya Elwathik Bellah.
 
The form of trade cooperation in the JTC forum, continued the Minister of Trade Zulhas, aims to promote and enhance bilateral trade cooperation between the two countries.
 
Among other things, through the identification and implementation of measures to enhance trade relations, resolution of problems or trade barriers, as well as a medium for trade consultation and information exchange.
 
"This JTC forum is projected to become a medium that can accommodate aspirations and input from the business community of the two countries," he said.
 
During the meeting, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan was accompanied by the Indonesian Ambassador to Egypt Lutfi Rauf. Meanwhile, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir Saleh was also accompanied by the First Secretary of Egyptian Commercial Services, Yahya Elwathik Bellah.  (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
