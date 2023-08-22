English  
The Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa. Photo: Media Indonesia
Head of Bappenas Reveals 3 Development Goals of IKN

Husen Miftahudin • 22 August 2023 14:41
Jakarta: The Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa bluntly conveyed the vision and mission objectives of the National Capital City (IKN) at the Commission II Work Meeting of the DPR RI which discussed the revision of the State Capital Law (UU IKN).
 
He was stressed, IKN was built as part of an effort to achieve Indonesia's 2045 vision target, namely Indonesia as a developed country and at the same time to change development orientation to become Indonesia-centric for the sake of equitable development while accelerating Indonesia's economic transformation.
 
"The development of IKN has a vision of a world city for all that is needed into three objectives. First, as a sustainable city that embodies the principles of urban development not only for humans but also for all of nature," said Suharso in a written statement, Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Second, continued Suharso, the goal of IKN is to drive the Indonesian economy in the future. IKN will be a trigger for strengthening the domestic value chain throughout Eastern Indonesia as well as throughout Indonesia.
 
"The development of IKN will encourage socio-economic transformation to become more progressive, innovative and competitive," he said.
 
Meanwhile, the third purpose of IKN is as a symbol of national identity. IKN will display the diversity of the Indonesian people based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution, which in the end will become a form of Indonesia's active contribution to the world.


Mitigating the impact of climate change

According to Suharso, as the world's first sustainable forest-based capital city, Nusantara will be ready to lead Indonesia's contribution on the global stage in mitigating the impact of climate change.
 
He explained, since the promulgation of Law Number 3 of 2022 concerning the State Capital, various new issues and challenges have been encountered by the IKN Authority in implementing 4P activities, namely Preparation, Development, Relocation of the State Capital, and Implementation of Pemdasus IKN.
 
"Some of these new issues and challenges have not been adequately accommodated in the IKN Law, so that changes to the IKN Law are crucial so that the government, especially the Authority, realizes the transmission of the capital city in a timely manner and in accordance with the established plans," continued Suharso.
 
The working meeting ended with the submission of draft laws from the government to the DPR, as well as the formation of a working committee which would discuss the details of changes in the IKN Law.
 
(FJR)

Peringatan!