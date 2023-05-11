Indonesia Pushes ASEAN to Become the Center of the World Economy

The process in this direction will be outlined in a roadmap to realize ASEAN as a growth center that innovates towards greater inclusivity, such as strengthening centrality, utilising innovative solutions, and advocating inclusivity to increase regional resilience.
"ASEAN-BAC together with partners continues to innovate in preparing the roadmap so that ASEAN will become a stable, peaceful region and become the center of stability and the world economy in 2045," said Arsjad at the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara ( NTT), quoted from its official statement, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Arsjad said, based on the results of the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Timor Leste had been accepted in principle as a new member of ASEAN. A full membership roadmap is being prepared.
Promote regional economic integrationAs a strategic partner of the government representing the regional business sector, ASEAN-BAC continues to strive to make ASEAN a region that upholds inclusive values for everyone to continue to grow together.
"No one left behind, all ASEAN will grow together without exception, to be able to be part of ASEAN's journey as a center of world economic growth," he stressed.
In addition, ASEAN-BAC consistently provides various strategic inputs and feedback from the private sector to ASEAN leaders. This is in order to encourage stronger regional economic integration, promote the legacy of projects with immediate and long-term impacts.
ASEAN-BAC also continues to push towards realising a highly integrated and cohesive regional economy; support economic growth by increasing trade, investment, and job creation; and increasing regional capacity to respond to global challenges and changes.
"We continue to strive to advance the single market agenda through high commitment in the field of trade in goods, and through an effective resolution of non-tariff barriers, deeper integration in the field of trade in services, as well as through a more effective movement of investment, skilled workers, business actors and capital. smoothly," explained Deputy Chairperson of ASEAN-BAC Bernardino Vega.
ASEAN-BAC submitted recommendations on issues to the government such as digital transformation, sustainable development, health security, food security, as well as trade and investment facilities.
Through existing issues, various legacy projects have been developed, such as the ASEAN QR Code, Marketplace Lending Platform, Entrepreneur Wiki, ASEAN Net Zero Hub, Carbon Center of Excellence, ASEAN One Shot Campaign, Inclusive Closed-Loop Model for Agricultural Product, and ASEAN Business Entity.
"These five main focus areas and eight legacy projects have significant relevance and broad impact for the ASEAN community. This is what ASEAN-BAC ultimately pushed for when meeting ASEAN heads of state," said ASEAN-BAC Secretariat Gil Gonzales.
Filled with business leaders in ASEANThe Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) is a non-governmental organisation consisting of prominent business leaders from all member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
ASEAN-BAC aims to strengthen business relations among ASEAN countries and promote economic growth throughout the region, through investment promotion, exchange of business information and experience, and championing business interests at regional and international levels.
ASEAN-BAC also acts as a liaison between the business sector and governments throughout ASEAN and provides advice and recommendations to governments on economic and business policies that need to be taken to advance ASEAN as a competitive and sustainable economic region.