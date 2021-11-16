English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The workshop includes a dialog on strengthening cooperation between ASEAN countries.
The workshop includes a dialog on strengthening cooperation between ASEAN countries.

Ministry Holds ASEAN Workshop to Discuss Foreign Labor

English asean immigration covid-19 pandemic
Antara • 16 November 2021 17:02
Jakarta: The Manpower Ministry held the ASEAN regional workshop on information exchange policies, foreign labor (TKA) mechanisms, regulations, and arrangements among ASEAN member countries.
 
Director General of Labor Placement Development and Employment Opportunity Expansion (Binapenta and PKK) at the ministry, Suhartono, highlighted that one of the objectives behind holding the workshop was to share information and best practices among officials giving permits for placement of foreign workforce.
 
"(It discussed) law, mechanisms, and challenges (of foreign labor) in each ASEAN member state," Suhartono noted in a written statement received here on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Suhartono, the workshop includes a dialog on strengthening cooperation between ASEAN countries to increase the capacity of practitioners giving work permits.
 
Moreover, it promoted work permit procedures among ASEAN countries and disseminated some information and data on the existing foreign workforce to create a better understanding of the current situation.
 
"We promote the possibility of establishing communication networks and discussion forums as well as updating the development of TKA regulations in the ASEAN," Suhartono noted.
 
He stated that the COVID-19 pandemic had hit almost all countries in the world, including in the ASEAN, and had a major impact in the field of labor. All parties must collaborate to overcome this, he affirmed.
 
In the endeavors to surmount the crisis, the manpower ministry welcomes all research, coordination, and cooperation through the ASEAN secretariat.
 
"I believe that we cannot work alone in facing this problem. At this time of crisis, ASEAN cooperation in the field of the workforce must be closer and more compact. The ASEAN solidarity leaves no single country," he expounded.
 
The workshop was divided into five sessions attended by panelists from the ASEAN project regional experts, ILO officials, experts of the Directorate General of Immigration, and the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.
 
"There were also interactive sessions for all representatives of ASEAN countries, who gave new information on practices and best initiatives," he added.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's State Expenditure Grew 0.8% in October: Finance Minister

Indonesia's State Expenditure Grew 0.8% in October: Finance Minister

English
finance
Indonesia Reviewing Antivirus Medicines besides Molnupiravir

Indonesia Reviewing Antivirus Medicines besides Molnupiravir

English
indonesian government
Indonesia Ready to Host International Events: Spokesperson

Indonesia Ready to Host International Events: Spokesperson

English
vaccination
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dana Abadi LPDP 2021 Capai Rp90 Triliun
Pendidikan

Dana Abadi LPDP 2021 Capai Rp90 Triliun

Pemerintah Kenakan Bea Masuk Impor Produk dan Aksesori Pakaian
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Kenakan Bea Masuk Impor Produk dan Aksesori Pakaian

3 Terduga Teroris Ditangkap di Bekasi, Ini Identitasnya
Nasional

3 Terduga Teroris Ditangkap di Bekasi, Ini Identitasnya

Selain Mobil Listrik, Bluebird Juga Punya Taksi PHEV
Otomotif

Selain Mobil Listrik, Bluebird Juga Punya Taksi PHEV

Timnas Inggris Gunakan Jersey Produk Indonesia
Olahraga

Timnas Inggris Gunakan Jersey Produk Indonesia

Menlu Retno Paparkan 3 Poin Penting Diplomasi Digital di ICDD 2021
Internasional

Menlu Retno Paparkan 3 Poin Penting Diplomasi Digital di ICDD 2021

Bocah 9 Tahun jadi Korban Meninggal ke-10 dalam Festival Musik Astroworld
Hiburan

Bocah 9 Tahun jadi Korban Meninggal ke-10 dalam Festival Musik Astroworld

Instagram Reels Kembali Punya Fitur Mirip TikTok
Teknologi

Instagram Reels Kembali Punya Fitur Mirip TikTok

Mau Bangun Rumah, Sewa Jasa Tukang atau Kontraktor?
Properti

Mau Bangun Rumah, Sewa Jasa Tukang atau Kontraktor?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!