Ministry Holds ASEAN Workshop to Discuss Foreign Labor

Jakarta: The Manpower Ministry held the ASEAN regional workshop on information exchange policies, foreign labor (TKA) mechanisms, regulations, and arrangements among ASEAN member countries.
Director General of Labor Placement Development and Employment Opportunity Expansion (Binapenta and PKK) at the ministry, Suhartono, highlighted that one of the objectives behind holding the workshop was to share information and best practices among officials giving permits for placement of foreign workforce.
"(It discussed) law, mechanisms, and challenges (of foreign labor) in each ASEAN member state," Suhartono noted in a written statement received here on Tuesday.
According to Suhartono, the workshop includes a dialog on strengthening cooperation between ASEAN countries to increase the capacity of practitioners giving work permits.
Moreover, it promoted work permit procedures among ASEAN countries and disseminated some information and data on the existing foreign workforce to create a better understanding of the current situation.
"We promote the possibility of establishing communication networks and discussion forums as well as updating the development of TKA regulations in the ASEAN," Suhartono noted.
He stated that the COVID-19 pandemic had hit almost all countries in the world, including in the ASEAN, and had a major impact in the field of labor. All parties must collaborate to overcome this, he affirmed.
In the endeavors to surmount the crisis, the manpower ministry welcomes all research, coordination, and cooperation through the ASEAN secretariat.
"I believe that we cannot work alone in facing this problem. At this time of crisis, ASEAN cooperation in the field of the workforce must be closer and more compact. The ASEAN solidarity leaves no single country," he expounded.
The workshop was divided into five sessions attended by panelists from the ASEAN project regional experts, ILO officials, experts of the Directorate General of Immigration, and the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.
"There were also interactive sessions for all representatives of ASEAN countries, who gave new information on practices and best initiatives," he added.