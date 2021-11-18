Economic Recovery in Q4 Projected to See Strong Rebound: Finance Minister

Jakarta: Economic recovery in the fourth quarter of 2021 (Q4) is projected to see a fairly strong rebound, according to Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani.
"Economic recovery in the fourth quarter is estimated to increase quite significantly, especially as it is supported by several indicators, such as increasing Consumer Confidence Index, increasing Retail Sales Index, increasing or recovering Manufacturing PMI after it decreased due to the Delta [variant]," said the Minister after attending the Plenary Cabinet Session led by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Wednesday, at the Presidential Office, Jakarta, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The Minister pointed out that Indonesia’s export and import have also seen significant growth by 50 percent, while in the financial market, the yield of securities has improved with the spread decreasing from the US Treasury.
Nevertheless, Sri Mulyani is aware that there are challenges that must be anticipated, including the tendency of inflation or price increase.
According to her, producers’ prices are currently rising in a number of countries, which can lead to an increase in the prices at the consumer level.
With Indonesian economy's foundation that continues to be strengthened, the Minister said, the Government hopes to be better prepared in facing that possibility of global dynamics.