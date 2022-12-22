President Jokowi Urges Indonesia, Vietnam to Improve Connectivity

The statement was given by the Indonesian President during a bilateral meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, at Bogor Palace, Bogor City, West Java Province on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
According to the Indonesian Head of State, movements of goods and people between Indonesia and Vietnam have been negatively affected by the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.
"We must immediately restore movements of goods and travelers so it can reach pre-pandemic levels. Direct flight routes between business and tourism centers must be revitalized," President Jokowi told Journalists after the bilateral meeting.
The Vietnamese President said he was pleased with the results of the bilateral meeting. He really hopes that the relations between the two countries will get stronger in the future.
"We have good collaborations in order to overcome various challenges. We must increase political confidence and economic cooperation going forward," said Nguyen.