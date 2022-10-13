Business Activity Remains Solid in Q3 2022: BI

"Moderation primarily stemmed from the Agricultural, Plantation, Livestock, Forestry and Fishing sector, the Food Crop subsector specifically, due to the onset of the planting season, as well as Trade, Accommodation and Food Service Activities, and the Transportation and Communication sector," BI Communication Department Director Junanto Herdiawan said in a media release on Thursday.
Production capacity utilisation in the third quarter of 2022 was recorded at 73.67%.
Labor utilization moderated although still in the expansion phase.
Meanwhile, the latest survey also indicates solid corporate financial conditions in terms of liquidity and profitability, accompanied by easier access to finance.
"Respondents predict strong business activity in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a WNB of 12.63%, boosted by several sectors, namely Trade, Accommodation and Food Service Activities as well as Transportation and Communication, in line with higher domestic demand during the Christmas festive period," he stated.