Special Task Force Should Follow Up Agreements at G20 Summit: Jokowi

"We must follow-up the agreements immediately, including by forming a task force to finalize the agreement," the president stated during a limited meeting on evaluation of the implementation of the G20 Summit at the Presidential Office, Jakarta, on Monday.
He remarked that the G20 Summit was able to bring 226 multilateral projects, valued at US$238 billion, and 140 bilateral projects, worth US$71.4 billion.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"We must ensure that all projects, programs, and initiatives can be executed quickly," he emphasized.
The head of state also witnessed a lot of interest and requests for investment in Indonesia during the Business 20 (B20) event held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit series. He expressed optimism that the investment interest of the G20 delegates would be accommodated and realized in Indonesia.
"For instance, the United States government, through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment scheme, had an investment interest amounting to US$600 billion. There was then US$20 billion for the development of electric vehicles through the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP)," he noted.
In addition, there were investment commitments from Japan, the United Kingdom, and South Korea for the MRT train project in Jakarta.
"There is also cooperation with Turkey for construction of the Trans Sumatra toll road and others. I see that there are a lot of these. Therefore, we must form a special task force to handle each investment interest. We will divide who will be handling the US investment, UAE, South Korea, Japan, China, and others. Everything must be followed up in detail regarding what was agreed in Bali," Jokowi stated.