English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Special Task Force Should Follow Up Agreements at G20 Summit: Jokowi

Antara • 28 November 2022 18:21
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) instructed his staff to form a special task force to follow up on the multilateral and bilateral agreements formed during the series of the G20 Summit in Bali in November 2022.
 
"We must follow-up the agreements immediately, including by forming a task force to finalize the agreement," the president stated during a limited meeting on evaluation of the implementation of the G20 Summit at the Presidential Office, Jakarta, on Monday.
 
He remarked that the G20 Summit was able to bring 226 multilateral projects, valued at US$238 billion, and 140 bilateral projects, worth US$71.4 billion.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We must ensure that all projects, programs, and initiatives can be executed quickly," he emphasized.
 
The head of state also witnessed a lot of interest and requests for investment in Indonesia during the Business 20 (B20) event held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit series. He expressed optimism that the investment interest of the G20 delegates would be accommodated and realized in Indonesia.
 
"For instance, the United States government, through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment scheme, had an investment interest amounting to US$600 billion. There was then US$20 billion for the development of electric vehicles through the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP)," he noted.
 
In addition, there were investment commitments from Japan, the United Kingdom, and South Korea for the MRT train project in Jakarta.
 
"There is also cooperation with Turkey for construction of the Trans Sumatra toll road and others. I see that there are a lot of these. Therefore, we must form a special task force to handle each investment interest. We will divide who will be handling the US investment, UAE, South Korea, Japan, China, and others. Everything must be followed up in detail regarding what was agreed in Bali," Jokowi stated. 
 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono (Photo: medcom.id/arbida nila hastika)

Admiral Yudo Margono Nominated as Military Commander: House Speaker

President Jokowi Gives Rp309-Billion Bonus for ASEAN Para Games Athletes

Lawmaker Says Jokowi Nominates Yudo Margono as Military Commander

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 3,225 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 3,225 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Cianjur Quake Death Toll Rises to 323: Regent

Cianjur Quake Death Toll Rises to 323: Regent

English
earthquake
Global School on Refugee, Migrant Health Held in Bangladesh

Global School on Refugee, Migrant Health Held in Bangladesh

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Industri Makanan dan Minuman Diproyeksikam Tumbuh hingga 7% Meski Ada Resesi
Ekonomi

Industri Makanan dan Minuman Diproyeksikam Tumbuh hingga 7% Meski Ada Resesi

Berkurang Lagi, 3.225 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

Berkurang Lagi, 3.225 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

Usai Tolak Gaji PM, Anwar Ibrahim Juga Ogah Pakai Mobil Dinas Mewah
Internasional

Usai Tolak Gaji PM, Anwar Ibrahim Juga Ogah Pakai Mobil Dinas Mewah

Siapkan Mobil, IMX Kembali pada September 2023
Otomotif

Siapkan Mobil, IMX Kembali pada September 2023

Gak Pakai Lama, Kiki Amalia Langsung Bulan Madu Setelah Nikah
Hiburan

Gak Pakai Lama, Kiki Amalia Langsung Bulan Madu Setelah Nikah

Indonesia Borong 10 Medali Emas dari ASEAN Deaf Games 2022
Olahraga

Indonesia Borong 10 Medali Emas dari ASEAN Deaf Games 2022

Tukang Cukur Langganan Anies Baswedan Gratiskan Pangkas Rambut untuk Guru, Yuk Meluncur!
Pendidikan

Tukang Cukur Langganan Anies Baswedan Gratiskan Pangkas Rambut untuk Guru, Yuk Meluncur!

“Bos Cupang” Ramaikan Industri Game Mobile Buatan Lokal
Teknologi

“Bos Cupang” Ramaikan Industri Game Mobile Buatan Lokal

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!