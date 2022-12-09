Indonesia Promotes Trade, Investment Cooperation with Pacific

"The event attracted 90 people from the private sector, both offline and online, and was aimed to promote business interactions among entrepreneurs and business associations in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste," the Ministry stated in a media release on Friday.
In his opening remarks, the Director General for Asia-Pacific and Africa Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, Ambassador Abdul Kadir Jailani, said that there are three important approaches to strengthening relations between Indonesia and the Pacific.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
First, encouraging cooperation between Asia and the Pacific within the framework of the ASEAN Outlook for Indo-Pacific. Second, increase business and trade interactions to accelerate economic recovery. Third, jointly voicing the interests of the Pacific to the international community.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of KADIN, Arsyad Rasyid, in his remarks underlined the importance of energy transition in mitigating the effects of climate change and potentially creating new jobs in Indonesia. This forum aims to discuss the economic potentials in various sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing.
Foreign Minister of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, Justin Tkatchenko, welcomed the arrival of investors to Papua New Guinea and appreciated learning the lessons-learned from Indonesia's economic development experience. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister of Timor-Leste, Adalizja Magno, sees great potential with the presence of Indonesian banking sectors to ease Indonesian businesses in Timor-Leste.