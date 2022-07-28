English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Ensures South Korea's CEOs to Face No Investment Problems

Antara • 28 July 2022 16:55
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has guaranteed South Korean CEOs that investment problems will be promptly addressed if they encountered obstacles in their investment in Indonesia.
 
President Jokowi made this assurance at a meeting with the South Korean CEOs at the Lotte Hotel, Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday morning.
 
"If any problems related to investment arise, please contact our investment minister or our coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment. If they cannot solve it, you can directly reach out to me for (resolution to) problems (faced) in permits, immigration, and others," Jokowi said as informed by the Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau.

Jokowi emphasized that the Indonesian government continued to simplify and facilitate investment regulations with the application of the omnibus law on job creation.
 
"This is a structural reform conducted by the Indonesian government to provide maximum investment opportunities," the president remarked.
 
The head of state also expressed gratitude to the South Korean CEOs for their investment in Indonesia. He spoke of having observed a significant increase in South Korean investment.
 
"Now, South Korea is the sixth-largest investor in Indonesia, This is a very good achievement, and we hope that South Korea would enter the top three in Indonesia," he stated.
 
Jokowi emphasized that Indonesia's economy was in good shape, with growth in the first quarter of 2022 having reached 5.01 percent, with controlled inflation at 4.3 percent.
 
"Indonesia's trade surplus in the first half of this year reached US$24.8 billion. This was a very big jump from us. This was because all of your support as well, especially those, who are export-oriented," Jokowi affirmed.
 
Moreover, Jokowi invited the CEOs to collaborate in developing the economy of the two countries.
 
"Let us work together to build a better economy for our countries," he emphasized.
 
After the meeting, Jokowi witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Investment and PT Krakatau Steel and POSCO Holdings.
 
Attendees at the meeting were CEOs from POSCO, Lotte Chemical, LG Corporation, GS E&C, Samsung Electronics, LX Holdings, Taekwang, and KCC Glass, as well as Ambassador of South Korea to Indonesia Park Tae-sung.
 
(WAH)
Peringatan!