English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Kadin Optimistic Indonesia's Economy Will Continue to Grow in 2023

Antara • 18 January 2023 20:20
Jakarta: Deputy chairperson of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Shinta Widjaja Kamdani has expressed optimism that Indonesia's economy will continue to grow in 2023 despite a global slowdown.
 
"We agree with the government and remain optimistic that Indonesia's economy will continue to grow throughout this year even though the global economic climate is not conducive or supports growth in developing countries," she said when contacted here on Wednesday.
 
Kamdani further said that she did not see external pressures, such as the weakening global economy, causing a crisis or a decline in economic performance, even though they may pose a risk in the form of triggering a decline or slowdown in growth.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Nevertheless, the risk would not be as severe as in G7 countries such as Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, she added.
 
"On the contrary, we have a very good chance of being able to maintain the performance of the economic recovery that has occurred since 2021 because our macroeconomic fundamentals are very solid and support stability," she explained.
 
"This is an important factor in the current condition (the high risk of a global crisis) to support more optimal economic growth in Indonesia," she added.
 
Indonesia is considered to have an opportunity to grow better compared to last year if the country can maintain and increase conduciveness, maintain the momentum of structural reforms, and improve the efficiency of the national business or investment climate amid the political campaigns this year.
 
"However, with the presence of those global pressures, we must remain alert and be more active in boosting national economic performance," Kamdani said.
 
Several efforts need to be made to realize continuous national economic growth, such as improving people’s purchasing power, boosting consumption, and controlling inflation and the exchange rate, she added.
 
In addition, it is necessary to maximize the growth of investment and the healthy performance of national business actors at various levels so that they continue to grow and are not affected by external pressures from the global economy, which is not in a good condition.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

47 Countries Have Become IMF Patients: President Jokowi

Indonesian Finance Minister Optimistic of 5.3 % Economic Growth in 2022

Indonesia's Gini Ratio Slightly Declines

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Invites Global Investors in Downstreaming Development: Minister

Indonesia Invites Global Investors in Downstreaming Development: Minister

English
investment
UN Chief Warns of Decoupling of US, China

UN Chief Warns of Decoupling of US, China

English
united nations
President Jokowi Visits North Sulawesi Province

President Jokowi Visits North Sulawesi Province

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kejagung: LPSK Tak Boleh Intervensi Tuntutan Richard Eliezer!
Nasional

Kejagung: LPSK Tak Boleh Intervensi Tuntutan Richard Eliezer!

Turki Desak AS Tegas Sepakati Penjualan Jet Tempur F-16
Internasional

Turki Desak AS Tegas Sepakati Penjualan Jet Tempur F-16

Kuat <i>Gak Sih</i> Indonesia Hadapi Resesi? Ini Kondisi Sebenarnya Ekonomi RI..
Ekonomi

Kuat Gak Sih Indonesia Hadapi Resesi? Ini Kondisi Sebenarnya Ekonomi RI..

DPR Minta Wacana Jalan Berbayar di DKI Jakarta Ditinjau Ulang
Otomotif

DPR Minta Wacana Jalan Berbayar di DKI Jakarta Ditinjau Ulang

Selamat! 423 Siswa Terima Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022
Pendidikan

Selamat! 423 Siswa Terima Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022

Memphis Depay Selangkah Lagi Gabung Atletico Madrid
Olahraga

Memphis Depay Selangkah Lagi Gabung Atletico Madrid

Begini Cara Nonaktif Sementara Akun Instagram Kamu, Biar Netizen Gak Julid
Teknologi

Begini Cara Nonaktif Sementara Akun Instagram Kamu, Biar Netizen Gak Julid

Gagah! Jin BTS Pamer Foto Pakai Seragam Militer
Hiburan

Gagah! Jin BTS Pamer Foto Pakai Seragam Militer

Bedah Rumah Dilanjutkan, 145 Ribu Hunian Tak Layak Diperbaiki Tahun Ini
Properti

Bedah Rumah Dilanjutkan, 145 Ribu Hunian Tak Layak Diperbaiki Tahun Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!