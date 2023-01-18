"We agree with the government and remain optimistic that Indonesia's economy will continue to grow throughout this year even though the global economic climate is not conducive or supports growth in developing countries," she said when contacted here on Wednesday.
Kamdani further said that she did not see external pressures, such as the weakening global economy, causing a crisis or a decline in economic performance, even though they may pose a risk in the form of triggering a decline or slowdown in growth.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Nevertheless, the risk would not be as severe as in G7 countries such as Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, she added.
"On the contrary, we have a very good chance of being able to maintain the performance of the economic recovery that has occurred since 2021 because our macroeconomic fundamentals are very solid and support stability," she explained.
"This is an important factor in the current condition (the high risk of a global crisis) to support more optimal economic growth in Indonesia," she added.
Indonesia is considered to have an opportunity to grow better compared to last year if the country can maintain and increase conduciveness, maintain the momentum of structural reforms, and improve the efficiency of the national business or investment climate amid the political campaigns this year.
"However, with the presence of those global pressures, we must remain alert and be more active in boosting national economic performance," Kamdani said.
Several efforts need to be made to realize continuous national economic growth, such as improving people’s purchasing power, boosting consumption, and controlling inflation and the exchange rate, she added.
In addition, it is necessary to maximize the growth of investment and the healthy performance of national business actors at various levels so that they continue to grow and are not affected by external pressures from the global economy, which is not in a good condition.