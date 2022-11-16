English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
    The construction of an IC design center in Indonesia will be one form of the cooperation. (Photo: medcom.id)
    The construction of an IC design center in Indonesia will be one form of the cooperation. (Photo: medcom.id)

    Ministry, US Firm to Cooperate on Semiconductor Industry Development in Indonesia

    Antara • 16 November 2022 11:50
    Jakarta: The Indonesian Industry Ministry will cooperate with a United States company to build an integrated circuit (IC) design center for the semiconductor industry.
     
    The move is a part of import substitution efforts, specifically for components of diodes, transistors, and similar semiconductor equipment, as well as IC products.
     
    “We are trying to reduce dependence on semiconductors, whose supply chains are getting more difficult, and demand is getting higher and higher. So, we must prepare the supply," Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said in a statement received here on Tuesday.

    Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


    To achieve those ends, the ministry will collaborate with Sehat Sutardja, an innovator who has developed semiconductor technology.
     
    Cooperation in this regard has been forged through the signing of an agreement by the secretary general of the Industry Ministry, Dody Widodo, and Sutardja, who is also the co-founder of Marvell Technology, a semiconductor company based in the United States.
     
    Currently, Sutardja is working with many companies to create the latest technology, one of which is a Singapore-based company called Zerro Power, which will engage in semiconductor development cooperation with the ministry.
     
    "He represents one of his companies, which is Zerro Power, that is currently investing in semiconductor-based household appliances," the minister informed.
     
    He said he expects the collaboration to encourage the development and build the capacity of the national semiconductor industry so that Indonesia can have an independent and structured semiconductor industry in the future.
     
    The construction of an IC design center in Indonesia will be one form of the cooperation.
     
    The minister said he wants the cooperation to be structured in as much detail as possible so that it becomes an important basis for the development of the semiconductor industry in Indonesia.
     
    “Mr. Sutardja is also a brilliant diaspora who has many patents. We need to make good use of the brilliance of his thought," he remarked.
     
    Meanwhile, Sutardja said that he responded positively to the cooperation as a form of his contribution to developing technology in Indonesia and participating in industrial growth in the future.
     
    He expressed his interest in bringing the technologies he has created back to Indonesia.
     
    "Hopefully, in the future, these technologies can be produced in collaboration with the government and Indonesian companies," he said.
     
    He added that the collaboration between his administration and the ministry holds a message, especially for Indonesian people who are currently working in other countries, including the United States.
     
    "We need to try our best and try things that are a challenge, particularly for those from the younger generation," he said.

     
    (WAH)

    LEAVE A COMMENT
    LOADING
    TERKAIT
    US President Joe Biden (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

    World Leaders Gather in Indonesia's Bali for G20 Summit

    US-China Competition Should Not Veer into Conflict: Biden

    US Congratulates Indonesia on Successful G20

    BACA JUGA
    4.5 Million Indonesian Migrant Workers Not Registered in the System: BP2MI

    4.5 Million Indonesian Migrant Workers Not Registered in the System: BP2MI

    English
    workers
    Pandemic Fund Needs More Contributions to Function Optimally: Indonesian President

    Pandemic Fund Needs More Contributions to Function Optimally: Indonesian President

    English
    president joko widodo
    Over 172.1 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

    Over 172.1 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

    English
    vaccine
    MORE
    BERITA LAINNYA
    Messi: Prancis dan Brasil jadi Ancaman Besar di Piala Dunia 2022
    Olahraga

    Messi: Prancis dan Brasil jadi Ancaman Besar di Piala Dunia 2022

    Bertemu Direktur Bank Dunia, Sri Mulyani Pelajari Penyaluran Pendanaan di Kegiatan Transisi Energi
    Ekonomi

    Bertemu Direktur Bank Dunia, Sri Mulyani Pelajari Penyaluran Pendanaan di Kegiatan Transisi Energi

    Pemimpin G7 Gelar Rapat Darurat di Sela KTT G20, Kecam Serangan Rusia
    Internasional

    Pemimpin G7 Gelar Rapat Darurat di Sela KTT G20, Kecam Serangan Rusia

    Media Group Network-RSAU Esnawan Gelar Vaksinasi <i>Booster</i>
    Nasional

    Media Group Network-RSAU Esnawan Gelar Vaksinasi Booster

    Fitur Ini Cocok Banget Buat yang Suka Lupa Matiin Lampu Mobil
    Otomotif

    Fitur Ini Cocok Banget Buat yang Suka Lupa Matiin Lampu Mobil

    Ratusan Mahasiswa IPB Terjerat Pinjol, Rektor: Ada Dugaan Penipuan
    Pendidikan

    Ratusan Mahasiswa IPB Terjerat Pinjol, Rektor: Ada Dugaan Penipuan

    Sah, Chipset Baru Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
    Teknologi

    Sah, Chipset Baru Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

    Pesona Maudy Ayunda Berbatik di G20, Cantik Banget!
    Hiburan

    Pesona Maudy Ayunda Berbatik di G20, Cantik Banget!

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
    Properti

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
    Rona

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

    social
    FOLLOW US

    Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

    HOT ISSUE

    Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

    unblock notif

    Peringatan!