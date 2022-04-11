New OJK Commissioners Urged to Solve Problems in Insurance Industry

Jakarta: The House of Representatives' (DPR's) official stated that the new 2022-2027 Financial Services Authority (OJK) Board of Commissioners should be able to address problems that often occur in the insurance industry.
"The people's trust in the insurance industry must be restored," DPR's State Accountability and Finance Deputy Chief, Anis Byarwati, noted through a written statement on Monday.
"Dissemination (of information) concerning the finance industry's products to the people must also be maximized," she emphasized.
Byarwati, concurrently member of the DPR Commission XI, opined that the new OJK Board of Commissioners have several challenges ahead and take on a major responsibility.
This is since the problems afflicting the finance industry are very complex and must be solved at the earliest, especially for the non-banking sector, though the banking sector and the stock market are not to be dismissed.
She also advised the OJK Board of Commissioners to not allow the people to become victims due to their unawareness and lack of knowledge concerning the finance industry.
Based on her observation on the field, Byarwati pointed out that several people became victims of finance industry products owing to their lack of education concerning topics, such as online loan and insurance.
In line with Byarwati's view, People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Deputy Speaker Syarief Hasan also urged the new Board of Commissioners to maintain the credibility of the domestic finance industry and protect the people as its users.
Strong monitoring and synergy between institutions became the capital for the new OJK Board of Commissioners to eradicate various illegal practices in the finance sector, he noted through a statement on Saturday.
He also expects the new OJK Board of Commissioners to be capable of improving the positive achievements of the previous leadership while continuing to fix various existing problems.