The value of Indonesia’s stainless exports in 2021 will jump to approximately US$20.8 billion.

Nickel Smelter Expected to Provide Added Value

English mining president joko widodo nickel
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 December 2021 16:00
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Monday inaugurated a nickel smelter with a production capacity of 1.8 million tons per year, located in North Morowali regency, Central Sulawesi province.
 
"I really appreciate the construction of the smelter by PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI). This will provide a lot of added value. Processing nickel ore into ferronickel, the added value will increase 14 times and if nickel ore is processed into stainless steel billets, the value will increase 19 times," the President said during the inauguration which was held in Morosi Industrial Estate, Konawe regency, Southeast Sulawesi province, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
The construction of the smelter is in line with the Government’s commitment to stop  nickel ore exports and encourage industrial downstreaming. 

The cessation of exports of raw materials will encourage the domestic industries and downstream industries to develop rapidly.
 
According to the President, based on a report submitted by the Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto, the value of Indonesia’s stainless exports in 2021 will jump to approximately US$20.8 billion. 
 
The President considered this a huge leap.
 
Not only nickel, the Government is also committed to gradually stopping the export of raw materials for mining products.
 
On the occasion, the President also reminded regional governments to maintain a conducive investment climate so that the expected added value can be achieved.
 
The downstreaming of the industry, he said, will not only generates taxes for the state but also encourages job creation and brings in significant foreign exchange.
 
In addition, the President also ordered the regional governments to ensure that investors can carry out business activities safely so that they can increase investment value in the future.
 

 

 
(WAH)
Philippines Receives Taiwanese Donations for Typhoon Victims

Govt Encourages Domestically Produced Medicines, Health Devices

Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at Pasar Rumput Apartment Down to 4,993

