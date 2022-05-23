APEC Urged to Step Up Efforts to Respond to Future Crises

Bangkok: Thailand Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawit has called upon Trade Ministers from the 21 APEC member economies to step up efforts to respond to future crises and achieve better and more inclusive economic growth in the future.
Deputy Prime Minister Jurin addressed trade ministers who met on Saturday and Sunday in Bangkok to detail their economies’ perspectives on the future of trade policy, especially for reviving and strengthening regional economic integration, supporting the multilateral trading system and reconnecting people, businesses, trade and investment
"I strongly hope that the outcome of this meeting will include a strong policy stance regarding the recovery of the regional economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, from where we should emerge stronger than ever in order to cope with future crises," he said in a press release on Sunday.
Deputy Prime Minister Jurin highlighted Thailand’s theme of "Open. Connect. Balance.", and urged member economies to advance APEC’s work in deepening economic integration and mobilizing the progress of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), while incorporating lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic to help those across all segments of society, including women and youth.
He also reiterated the importance of resuming safe and convenient cross-border travel and promoting digital and supply chain connectivity while taking into account environmental protection and bolstering food and agricultural security to ensure the well-being of the region’s people.
"In this spirit, Thailand introduced the concept of bio-circular-green economy, or BCG, as our main policy to drive the three key priorities during our year of APEC chairmanship, especially for micro, small and medium enterprises within our economies," Deputy Prime Minister Jurin added.