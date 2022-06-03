English  
Covid-19 Task Force Spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)
Covid-19 Task Force Spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)

Economic Improvement Resulting from Controlled Situation of Pandemic in Indonesia: Spokesperson

English covid-19 covid-19 pandemic indonesian economy
Antara • 03 June 2022 14:02
Jakarta: Government spokesperson for COVID-19 handling Wiku Adisasmito noted that the controlled situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia had resulted in an improvement in the country’s economy.
 
“The COVID-19 pandemic, which is getting more under control followed by adaptive policies, can improve the national economy. Improvement of the economy must continue to be carried out in a bid to revive from the pandemic,” Adisasmito noted during a press conference to discuss the development of COVID-19 handling in Indonesia here on Thursday.
 
According to the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) data, Adisasmito noted that Indonesia’s economy in the first quarter of 2022 improved, with a growth of 5.01 percent as compared to the start of the pandemic in 2020 when the figure was recorded at 2.97 percent year-on-year.




According to the spokesperson, the data has presented good news amid the transition of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is getting more under control, followed by adaptive policies, such as the implementation of levels of public activity restrictions (PPKM) and vaccinations by taking into account the health aspect as part of the efforts to improve the economy nationally.
 
In other aspects, the government intensifies cooperation with other countries in the tourism and creative economy sectors. With the improving pandemic situation in Indonesia, the country’s tourism and creative economy sectors are getting more ready to welcome foreign tourists.
 
“Earlier, on June 1, the Indonesian government, through the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, along with the COVID-19 Task Force and the Government of Singapore, held a meeting to discuss tourism policies, ease of travel (restrictions), and the optimization of tourist attractions in Batam, Bintan, and Bali, so that Indonesia, Singapore, and other ASEAN countries can make Southeast Asia an attractive tourism destination,” he explained.
 
Adisasmito assessed that apart from supporting economic recovery, the controlled pandemic situation can also open wider job opportunities. Thus, it should be utilized for the acceleration of all sectors.
 
To this end, he invited all parties to cooperate, comply with the health protocols, and get vaccinated immediately, so that the ease in restrictions can be implemented gradually and continue to improve national economic recovery.
 

 

 
(WAH)
