English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Pertamina has assured its fuel and gas supply are in a stable condition. (Photo: medcom.id)
Pertamina has assured its fuel and gas supply are in a stable condition. (Photo: medcom.id)

Pertamina Urged to Anticipate Fuel Demand Surge during Eid Homecoming

English Pertamina eid al-fitr energy oil and gas
Antara • 29 March 2022 18:59
Jakarta: House of Representatives (DPR RI) Commission VI legislator Aria Bima urged state-owned oil company Pertamina to anticipate a possible surge in fuel demand during the Eid al-Fitr homecoming period expected next April.
 
"There is a high probability that if the COVID-19 situation continues to improve, then there will be a surge in the residents' movement during the Eid homecoming period," Bima noted in his statement here on Tuesday.
 
Movement restrictions enforced by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years have caused a decline in energy consumption, as residents could not return to their hometowns during the Eid al-Fitr holiday period, he noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The legislator remarked that with the improving COVID-19 situation, the demand for fuel from residents, who could return home again after two years, must be the focus of Pertamina that should monitor residents' fuel consumption patterns to prevent scarcity or long queues at petrol stations.
 
Earlier, President Director of the Pertamina subsidiary company Pertamina Patra Niaga, Alfian Nasution, noted that relaxation of movement restrictions and travel regulations have encouraged residents to perform the homecoming tradition during the Eid al-Fitr holiday period.
 
The national economy that recorded a 5.2-percent growth by the end of 2021 also boosted economic activities among residents during the Eid period, he added.
 
"To anticipate the possible fuel demand surge during the Eid homecoming period, Pertamina has assured its fuel and gas supply are in a stable condition, and we have also readied all infrastructures," Nasution stated.
 
He noted that Pertamina had projected the sale of Pertalite fuel (RON 90) to increase by 1.2 percent and Pertamax fuel (RON 92) by 14.8 percent during the period.
 
In contrast, the sale of Pertamax Turbo fuel (RON 98) is projected to decline by five percent; diesel Solar and Dexlite fuel, five-percent drop; and Pertamina Dex fuel, four-percent decline, the president director noted.
 
The projected increase in the sale of Pertamax fuel is due to the travellers' preference to use the fuel during the homecoming period, he added.
 
"The highest surge by 14.8 percent is projected for Pertamax because travellers usually preferred Pertamax fuel during the homecoming period," Nasution stated. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
158.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

158.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Indonesia Records 3,895 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 3,895 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Garut-Cibatu Railway Activation to Benefit People, Local Economy: Minister

Garut-Cibatu Railway Activation to Benefit People, Local Economy: Minister

English
transportation
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jakarta Diprediksi Cerah Hari Ini
Nasional

Jakarta Diprediksi Cerah Hari Ini

Senegal Lolos ke Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Senegal Lolos ke Piala Dunia 2022

KPPU Pelototi 8 Perusahaan Minyak Goreng yang Kuasai 70% Pasar
Ekonomi

KPPU Pelototi 8 Perusahaan Minyak Goreng yang Kuasai 70% Pasar

2.085 Peserta Lolos SNMPTN 2022 di ITB, Catat Jadwal Daftar Ulangnya
Pendidikan

2.085 Peserta Lolos SNMPTN 2022 di ITB, Catat Jadwal Daftar Ulangnya

Dubes Uni Eropa Bantah Tuduhan Standar Ganda Perang Rusia-Ukraina
Internasional

Dubes Uni Eropa Bantah Tuduhan Standar Ganda Perang Rusia-Ukraina

Waduh! Keluarga dan Anak Angkat Berantem soal Warisan di Makam Dorce
Hiburan

Waduh! Keluarga dan Anak Angkat Berantem soal Warisan di Makam Dorce

Mengenal SPKLU Ultra Fast Charging, Cukup 30 menit
Otomotif

Mengenal SPKLU Ultra Fast Charging, Cukup 30 menit

Penasaran, Begini Tips Aman Berinvestasi Aset Kripto di 2022
Teknologi

Penasaran, Begini Tips Aman Berinvestasi Aset Kripto di 2022

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!