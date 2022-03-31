Socio-Economic Activities Expected to Increase during Ramadan: Minister

Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is upbeat about the community's economic and social activities increasing during Ramadan until Eid al-Fitr 2022 while still adhering to health protocols.
"The increase in economic and social activities is a positive development. I hope this would be maintained during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr," Indrawati noted at the 3rd PPATK Legal Forum here on Thursday.
The finance minister explained that so far, the community's economic and social activities were getting better amid the government's ability to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government is also striving to ensure the pandemic transitions to an endemic stage, in the hopes that people can mobilize more freely than during the pandemic.
However, the minister reminded the public to always remain vigilant and implement health protocols to avoid another spike in COVID-19 cases.
Discipline in implementing health protocols will protect Indonesia from a likely spike in the number of COVID-19 cases that can disrupt the economic recovery process, she affirmed.
According to her personal Instagram upload at @smindrawati on March 30, the finance minister highlighted that Indonesia's ability to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is apparent from the Google Mobility Index that showed an increase in community activity.
This is related to the easing of policies by the government in responding to the decline in COVID-19 cases, both the daily cases and mortality rates.
The Consumer Confidence Index (IKK) is also at an optimistic level, reaching 113, which encourages public consumption activity. The Retail Sales Index also continues to show a significant increase, reaching 14.5 percent.
Meanwhile, in terms of the growth in electricity consumption, both industry and businesses also experienced relatively stable growth, which means that factories and various businesses have started to operate again.
The Early Indicator of Investment Activity (PMTB) also shows that investment activity is still maintained in the first quarter of 2022.
Moreover, the trade balance in February 2022 recorded a surplus of up to US$3.83 billion and exports grew 34.14 percent while imports increased 25.43 percent, thereby indicating that productivity and demand continue to strengthen.
The data above means that Indonesia's economic activity, in terms of aggregate demand, consumption, investment, and exports, has experienced an improving recovery, while production, manufacturing, and trade also experienced strong growth.
"The maintained condition of public health followed by an increase in the Indonesian economy is certainly a condition that we hope, considering that we will enter the month of Ramadan and will celebrate Eid al-Fitr," she concluded.