"Yesterday, I departed for Kuala Lumpur upon the invitation of Malaysia's Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) that organized a forum attended by 183 Malaysian investors," Hadimuljono stated on the sidelines of the CreatIFF event here, Thursday.
The minister had earlier attended the Nusantara Capital City Investment Forum organized by the Malaysian ministry and the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Malaysian investors expressed interest to invest in the developments of housing, hospital, education, start-up companies, energy, and other sectors in the new capital, the minister noted.
He underlined that the state budget burden on the new capital development would be alleviated when more parties are committed to investing in the new capital either through pure investment, government-private cooperation, or other investment schemes.
Apart from Malaysia, Hadimuljono highlighted that Japan, Spain, Finland, Brunei Darussalam, and South Korea were countries interested to invest in the new capital development.
The minister noted that South Korea had conducted a preliminary study for an immersed tunnel in Nusantara City, whose construction could be funded through a non-state budget source.
"There are a lot (of parties) interested to invest in the new capital, and surely, it will lessen the state budget (required for the development). I will invite them, as per the president's program, at next year's second or third quarter when the president will accompany investors to visit the new capital site," Hadimuljono revealed.
He noted that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), during his two market-sounding activities in August and October, had told investors that Nusantara Capital City is the future of Indonesia.
The president said that contributions from stakeholders, including the private sector, are essential for development of the new capital, and the government welcomes all investors to invest in the development, the minister added.