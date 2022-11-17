APEC Ministers Committed to Advancing Asia-Pacific Integration

Together, ministers are aligning their ideas for advancing Asia-Pacific integration, trade and investment in the common pursuit of a sustained and inclusive recovery in a highly uncertain world.
The 2022 APEC Ministerial Meeting is co-chaired by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai and Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawit.
"Our meeting today takes place at a pivotal juncture," said Deputy Prime Minister Don in a media release on Thursday.
"The world is staring at hyperinflation married to recession, broken supply chain and scarcities, climate calamites, as well as the precariously outdated mode of production that seriously needs recalibration in light of technological innovation. And making the matter worse, we see the increased cancel mentality that permeates every conversation and action, makes any compromise appear impossible," said Deputy Prime Minister Don.
According to Deputy Prime Minister Don, APEC this year must rise above these challenges and deliver hope to the world.
Deputy Prime Minister Don highlighted the positive progress of the Bangkok Goals on the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy, which will be presented to APEC leaders.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Jurin, who was also the chair of the 2022 APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in May, highlighted the progress made on the multi-year workplan on the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific, noting that deepening the region’s integration is key to addressing economic uncertainties.
Ministers are also focused this year on the next steps to reconnect the region, develop safe passage and build resilience, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many economies to impose strict policies in movement and cross-border travel.
Drawing on the lessons from the last two years, ministers deliberated on measures to improve coordination between their health policies to ensure that travel in the region will remain open and safe in the face of future pandemics and shocks.
The decisions ministers make today will inform the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday and Saturday.