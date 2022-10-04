During the reception, Ambassador Williams heard from the B20 delegates about the insights gained and valuable connections made during their time in Australia, and discussed how these will contribute to B20 outcomes during Indonesia’s G20 host year.
"The B20 and G20 Summits in November provide an important opportunity to deepen the economic relationship between Australia and Indonesia, consistent with Indonesia’s G20 vision of Recover Together, Recover Stronger," said Ambassador Williams in a media release on Tuesday.
"I hope the B20 delegation’s visit to Australia delivers new opportunities for investment and collaboration between businesses in our two countries," Ambassador Williams added.
Visiting Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth in late August, the B20 delegation met with peak Australian business and government bodies to expand their knowledge of Australia’s business sector and discuss opportunities for future collaboration.
The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. The B20 Summit will be held from 13-14 November in Bali and is expected to attract up to 2,000 business leaders and participants from across the globe.