The decrease of official reserve assets position in September 2022 was influenced, amongst others, by the payment of government's external debt and the need for Rupiah stabilisation in line with persistently elevated global financial market uncertainty.
"Bank Indonesia considers the official reserve assets position ample to support the external resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Friday.
The position of official reserve assets was equivalent to finance 5.9 months of imports or 5.7 months of imports and servicing government's external debt.
It was well above the international adequacy standard of three months imports.
"Moving forward, Bank Indonesia views that the official reserve assets remain adequate, supported by the stability and solid domestic economic outlook, in line with the policy responses to maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability and to support the national economic recovery process," the BI official concluded.