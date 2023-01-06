"The gain of official reserves assets in December 2022 was underpinned, amongst others, by the tax and service receipts as well as government's foreign loan withdrawal," BI Communication Department Executive Director Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Friday.
The position of official reserve assets was equivalent to finance 6.0 months of imports or 5.9 months of imports and servicing government's external debt.
It was well above the international adequacy standard of three months imports.
"Bank Indonesia considers the official reserve assets position ample to support external resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability," he stated.
"Moving forward, Bank Indonesia views that the official reserve assets remain adequate, supported by the stability and solid domestic economic outlook, in line with the policy responses to maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability and to support the national economic recovery process," he concluded.