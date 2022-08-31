English  
By utilizing digital platforms, Papuan MSMEs owners will be able to expand their market. (Photo: medcom.id)
Govt Encourages Papuan MSME to Join Digital Economy Platform

Antara • 31 August 2022 17:00
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) encouraged micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Papua to join the digital economy platform in an effort to develop their markets to wider consumers.
 
Jokowi said he witnessed several MSMEs with promising potential before he attended the handover ceremony of the Business Identification Number (NIB) to individual micro and small enterprises (SMEs) at the Toware Sports Hall, Jayapura District, on Wednesday.
 
"I am happy to see some products. The packaging is quite good, the product is also good. I am really surprised to see that in Papua, the SMEs' products are outstanding," he noted during his speech at an event broadcast live on the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube channel.

By utilizing digital platforms, Papuan MSMEs owners will be able to expand their market to other islands and even abroad, he stated.
 
"I have seen Papuan coffee, pineapple juice, shredded tuna, and other things. Please promote them on the digital platform. Use the opportunity to reach a wider market and even abroad," he added.
 
Apart from the e-commerce platform, the president also suggested Papuan MSMEs to start utilizing social media channels to promote their products.
 
"You can try to sell on Facebook or Instagram. However, e-commerce platforms are also good. I think the products will be selling good," Jokowi stated.
 
During the event, the head of state distributed NIB to at least 2,700 individual SME recipients.
 
According to a report by Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia, only 20 thousand business actors have, until now, registered in the Online Single Submission (OSS) system in Papua.
 
Lahadalia said his side targeted the number to increase to at least 200 thousand business actors registered with OSS.
 
Apart from Minister Lahadalia, the president was also accompanied by Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Erick Thohir, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.
 
(WAH)
