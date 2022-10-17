English  
Only 23 percent of Indonesians have access to clean water. (Photo: medcom.id)
Only 23 percent of Indonesians have access to clean water. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Water Fund to Expand Clean Water Access: SOEs Minister

Antara • 17 October 2022 16:40
Badung: State-owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir expressed belief that the Indonesia Water Fund (IWF) could be an alternative solution to expand clean water access for all Indonesians.
 
"Through synergy between state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and private and global strategic partners, IWF is expected to be an alternative solution for the government in expanding clean water access to the public funded through non-state budget sources," Thohir stated at the SOE International Conference and the launch of IWF here, Monday.
 
The minister affirmed that the IWF is a platform, initiated by the SOE ministry, to support and accelerate investment in the provision of the clean water system for residents whose homes have no clean water access, which is a recurring issue in some countries, including Indonesia.

Only 23 percent of Indonesians have access to clean water, while other residents are struggling to get clean water daily and must pay Rp65-140 thousand (US$4.2-9.1) for a cubic meter of clean water, the minister added.
 
In performing their role as the agents of development, Indonesian SOEs have supported various programs, such as funding for ultra-micro businesses and the implementation of national strategic projects that can create new jobs.
 
"In future, we will continue implementing programs with positive impacts on Indonesians' quality of life," Thohir remarked.
 
The ministry prepared the clean water fund for several months before its launch during the G20 event in Bali, he remarked while adding that state holding company Danareksa had been assigned to oversee the project.
 
He noted that a pilot project is under development in Subang, West Java. The project is developed with a business model as an example for regional authorities to ensure the project's sustainability and benefit for residents, the minister added.

 
(WAH)

