Selection Committee Names 3 OJK Chief Commissioner Candidates

Jakarta: The Committee for the Selection of Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) has named three candidates for the post of OJK chief commissioner.
"As per Article 12 of the OJK Law, the President will select and submit 14 candidates for the (posts of) Board of Commissioners to DPR (House of Representatives). There are two candidates for each post that the DPR will select,” Finance Minister and Chief of the Selection Committee Sri Mulyani Indrawati said at Bogor Presidential Palace in West Java on Monday.
The three candidates for the OJK chief commissioner’s post are Mahendra Siregar, Darwin SN, and Iskandar Simorangkir, she informed.
She announced their names along with other members of the selection committee, which comprised Perry Warjiyo, Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Suahasil Nazara, Dody Budi Waluyo, Agustinus Prasetyantoko, Muhamad Chatib Basri, Ito Warsito, and Julian Noor.
All three OJK chief commissioner candidates have undergone four selection stages held from March 2 to 5, 2022, including administrative selection, scientific paper and track record assessment, medical test, and interview and affirmation, particularly related to leadership and integrity, the minister noted.
Eighteen candidates for each post of the OJK Board of Commissioners also underwent the selection stages, she added.
The 18 candidates comprise three candidates for the post of OJK vice chief commissioner—Mirza Adityswara, Marwanto, and Mohammad Fauzi Maulana Ichsan, she said.
Meanwhile, three candidates have been screened for the post of executive chief of banking supervision and member—Dian Ediana Rae, Agusman, and Ogi Prastomiyono, she informed.
There are three candidates for the post of executive chief of capital market supervision and member—Hoesen, Inarno Djajadi, and Doddy Zulverdi; and three candidates for the post of executive chief of insurance, pension fund, financing institution, and other financial service institution supervision and member—Pantro Pander Silitonga, Iwan Pasila, and Adi Budiarso, she added.
Next, there are three candidates for the post of chief of the audit council and member—Hidayat Prabowo, Sophia Issabella Watimena, and Budi Santoso; and three candidates for member of education and consumer protection section—Frederica Widyasari Dewi, Hariyadi, and Difi Johansyah, the minister said.